Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19 on Nov. 12.
One is a female in her 50’s from Franklin County and the other is a male in his 80’s from Bannock County.
This brings the total to 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho, four of which were in Franklin County. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
There are currently 54 active cases of the disease in Franklin County. To date there have been 372 confirmed cases and 91 probable cases; 409 people have recovered from the disease and 13 people have been hospitalized. Twenty healthcare workers have been infected - three currently.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
People with these symptoms MAY have COVID-19:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea