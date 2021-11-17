For most of us, eating turkey is an important tradition at Thanksgiving time. Unfortunately, if not handled correctly, the cherished tradition of eating turkey can be ruined by getting sick afterwards from foodborne illness. The good news is that there are ways to prevent foodborne illness from happening by how we handle the turkey before and after eating it.
Thawing
There are three safe ways to thaw frozen turkey:
• In the refrigerator – Plan at least 24 hours for every four pounds of meat. Leave it in its original package and place it in a pan on the bottom shelf to catch any juices that leak.
• In cold water – Thaw at least 30 minutes for every pound of meat. Wrap your meat securely to prevent water from coming in contact with it. Place the meat under cold tap water, changing the water every 30 minutes. Cook immediately after thawing.
• In the microwave – Consult the owner’s manual for size of meat, time needed, and power level to use for thawing. Remove any packaging. Use a microwave-safe dish to catch juices. Cook immediately after thawing.
Preparation
Before preparation, wash your hands and any surfaces you use to prepare the turkey. Work quickly to get it ready for cooking without changing to other tasks. Do not rinse the turkey (or any meat or poultry). It is not needed to ensure the safety of the turkey and can spread germs around your kitchen. When the turkey is in the oven, wash your hands and all surfaces that came in contact with the meat or your hands.
Cooking
Use an oven setting of at least 325 degrees Fahrenheit to cook your meat. Check the temperature of the turkey to ensure it is safe to eat.
• Turkey should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees for safety, although most people prefer it cooked to a higher temperature.
• If your turkey has a “pop-up” temperature indicator, it is recommended that you also check the internal temperature in the innermost part of the thigh and wing and the thickest part of the breast with a food thermometer.
• For quality, let the turkey stand for 20 minutes before carving to allow juices to set. The turkey will carve more easily.
• Stuffing – It is best to cook your stuffing separate from the turkey for food safety reasons as well as more consistent cooking.
Storage
Throw out the turkey, stuffing, gravy, or other perishable food that has been at room temperature for more than two hours. Cool leftovers quickly by dividing them into shallow containers and placing in the refrigerator or freezer immediately. Discard any leftovers that have been in the fridge for more than 3-4 days. Freezing extends the time it is safe to eat leftovers.
Laura L. Sant is an Extension Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Franklin County. Contact at lsant@uidaho.edu, (208) 852-1097, on Twitter (@uiext_lsant), or through University of Idaho Extension, Franklin County Facebook Page.