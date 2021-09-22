Winners of the annual Franklin County Fair’s Baby Contest were as follows:
King and Queen:
The king was Theodore Jeppson, son of Skyler and Cherinda Jeppsen. The first attendant was Cache Hobbs, son of Challis and Lauren Hobbs. The second attendant was Leander Waldro, son of Levi and Jenessa Waldron.
The queen was Rhona Holton, daughter of Jordan and Katrina Holton. The first attendant was Briar Evans, daughter of Kayla Evans. The second attendant was Izzobella Golightly, daughter Kyle and Krystal Golightly.
Winners of the other categories were Inori Ryder daughter of Ryan and Samantha Ryder, as chubbiest; Elliana Rose Grifiths, daughter of Bridger and Tisha Griffiths, as having the brightest blue eyes; Axel Stone Twiss, son of Logan and Jordan Twiss, for having the biggest brown eyes; Cassius Johnson, son of Dellona Chatterton and Brian Johnson, for having the most hair; and Owen Erickson, son of Brennan and Janessa Erickson, for having the cutest smile.
Prince/Princess
The prince was Dominic Enrique, son of Laurentino and Yenimi Enriquez. First attendant was Claudie Larsen, son of Robert and Brynn Larsen. Second attendant was Gavin Samia, son of Ammon and Josephine Samia.
The princess was Olivia Skye Anderson, daughter of Chris and Holly Anderson. First attendant was Prescott Petterborg, daughter of Jason and Codie Petterborg. Second attendant was Chloe Law, daughter of Colby and Connie Law.
Winners of the other categories were: Karver Thigpen, son of Kory ad Kylee Thigpen, as chubbiest; Grace Foote, daughter of Shawn and Tristan Foote, for having the brightest blue eyes; Finn Deklan Peterson, son of Dallas and Candace Peterson, for having the biggest brown eyes; Everett Keller, son of Jesse and Shawna Keller, for having the most hair; and, Rawlie Keller, daughter of Austin and Heidi Keller, for having the cutest smile.
Duke/Duchess
The duke was Kason Hull, son of Damon and Jaicee Hull. First attendant was Barrett Kendall, son of Michaela and Aaron Kendall. Second attendant was Stetson Jeppson, son of Charity and Zac Jeppson.
The duchess was Echo Burbank, son of Adam and Kyerston Burbank. First attendant was Ackley Remund, daughter of Danny and Shelby Ramund. Second attendant was Emberly Rojas, daughter of Brandi Rojas.
Winners of the other categories were: Blakelynn Garner, daughter of Shailyn Garner, as chubbiest. Sebastian Nye, son of Braxton and Cassandra Nye, for the brightest blue eyes. Grayson Juhasz, son of Deven and Lindsey Juhasz, for the biggest brown eyes. Emberly Rojas for the most hair and Harper Harris, daugther of Aspyn Jeppsen and Jared Harris, for the cutest smile.