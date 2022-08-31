...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
16-23 months — King: Trivium Andersen (Jared and Katey); 1st Attendant: Vincent Purser (Jessi and Brody); 2nd Attendant: Dallas Hall (Bridger and McKenzie). Queen: Karver Thigpen (Kory and Kylee); 1st Attendant: Islay Hobbs (Rebekah and Talon); 2nd Attendant: Nora Hoffman (Lindsee and Cameron). Chubbiest: Holder Boehme; Brightest Blue Eyes: Branson Atkinson; Biggest Brown Eyes: Emberly Rojas; Most Hair: Everett Keller; Cutest Smile: Harper Harris.
Courtesy Photo
7-15 months — Prince: Dusty Spackman (Kamen and Crystalyn); 1st Attendant: Holden Headworth (Jaycee and Kevin); 2nd Attendant: Dawson Erickson (Brennin and Janessa). Princess: Blakelynn Garner (Shailyn); 1st Attendant: Quincey Romrell (Kayden and Jaycee); 2nd Attendant: Genevieve Jeppson (Skyler and Cherinda). Chubbiest: Lyric Hall (Bridget and McKenzie); Brightest Blue Eyes: Declyn Read (Luke and Randi); Biggest Brown Eyes: Dante Bustamante (Alma and Jevv); Most Hair: Wrenley Noyes (Colter and Sheridan); Cutest Smile: Cooper McMullin (Stacey and Don).
Courtesy Photo
0-6 months — Duke: Trax Parker (Stetson and Jarin); 1st Attendant: Brooks Hemmert (Brandi Jo and Justin); 2nd Attendant: Aaron Wright (Ryan and Jennifer). Duchess: Avery Wilson (Tyler and Stephanee); 1st Attendant: Ella Hobbs (Lauren and Challis); 2nd Attendant: Polly Malone (Luke and Britney). Chubbiest: Lincoln Stock (Charlie and Taylor); Brightest Blue Eyes: Jaylynn Smith (KC and Ashey); Biggest Brown Eyes: Penelope Winward (Caleb and Taylor); Most Hair: Zaylon Hobbs (Talon and Rebekah); Cutest Smile: Nova Eskelson (Makala and Jake).