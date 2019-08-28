Nine local talented youth competed on stage in the Franklin County Fair Talent Search organized and sponsored by Lisa Barnard, Franklin County Board Member and owner of Trends Salon of Preston. The contestants performed on stage before three judges: Debbie Woytko of Logan, Tamara Leighton of Swan Lake and Teresa Nelson of Cove.
Winner of the talent search is 14-year-old, Jazmin Christensen, performing a piano solo “Fantise Impromptu” by Chopin. Jazmin has been playing the piano for 8 years. She is a freshman in high school. Her prize was $100.
Second Place winner was Dayzee Coats, who danced to her own choreographed dance routine consisting of eight styles of dance. She has clogged since age three and started dancing two years ago and is a ballroom dancer. She received $50.
Third Place winner was Libby Barnard, 14, singing “You Say.” She has loved to sing since she was little, and is a freshman in high school. She received $25.
Others participants included Estee Hull, 14, playing “Blackberry Blossom” on the banjo; Tess Ward and Kaylea Johnson clogged together to “Salute;” Ty Porter, 8 years old, accompanied himself on the ukulele singing “Raging Fire” and “Home;” The Oliverson family: Kurtis, Jenni, Rebekah, Michael and Noah, performed a capella “Over The Moon;” Brielle Gardiner, 10, played the guitar and sang “Bright;” and Josie Stephenson, 9, sang “Rainbow.”