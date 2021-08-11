A full Franklin County Fair is slated for next week. It runs Aug. 16-21, at the Franklin County Fair Grounds.
The Bull Bonanza, an annual favorite, will be back on Saturday night, at 7:30 p.m. It is sponsored by Stotz Equipment, an will feature shop riding, steer riding, a hide race, dash for cash and wild cow milking contests between bull rides.
Also Saturday, is the annual Baby Contest held in the Robinson Building at 9 a.m. and The Preston City Car Show, which begins at 10 a.m. in the City Park.
A new competition, Ninja Warrior, is coming on Friday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. The public is invited to try out the course from 1-5 p.m. The competition begins at 7 p.m.
Along with vendors in the park, there will be several groups waiting to entertain local crowds.
Well known country band, Rough Stock, will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, at 6 p.m., a local band that was popular in the 70s are slated to perform. ACE’s five members have “stayed true to their 70’s Rock roots” and look forward to “enjoy a chance to jam around the likes of Bad Company, Toto, John Fogerty, The Doobie Brothers, BTO, and more.” The plan to perform “Doin the Best,” one of their original songs and cut on vinyl back then.
Following are slated competitions and other entertainments:
On Monday, Aug. 16, the 4-H horse show starts at 8 a.m. and 4-H Sho-deo at 6 p.m.
Tuesday will feature the 4-H Working Ranch Hands Competition at 9 a.m., 4-H Dog Show at 4 p.m. and 4-H Style Review at 7 p.m.
Wednesday will be the 4-H and FFA Lamb Show, and Team Penning & Sorting Competition at 9 a.m. The Bloomfest Pageant will be held at 6 p.m. as will the Team Branding Competition and 4-H Rabbit Show.
On Thursday, the 4-H Swine Show begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H and FFA Beef Show at 11 a.m. The 4-H Bucket Calf Show will begin at 2 p.m. Local entertainer, John Dalley will sing at 6 p.m.
A new competition, the Franklin County Barrel Race, will be held on Thursday, as well. This is a barrels and poles jackpot, for youth and adults. The show begins at 6 p.m. Participants who just want to try for a time, will begin at 4 p.m.
Also on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m., the public is invited to come learn country swing dancing from professional instructors along with a live concert from Nashville recording artist, Cole Hartley. Donations offered at the event will go toward the medical expenses of the Larry Ward family.
Friday events begin at 8:30 a.m. with the Goat Show. The 4-H Dutch oven Cook-off begins at 9 a.m. as does the Dairy Show.
Engertainment in the Fair-ly Nice Shelter begins at noon, with Kathy Kirkbride, and is followed by Heart and Soul at 1 p.m., the Scott Family at 1:30 p.m., the Porter Family at 2 p.m., a watermelon eating contest at 3 p.m., and free ice cream with the Franklin County Commissioners at 3:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. will be the Special Needs Minute to Win-It competition. Following the Market Animal Sale at 4:30 p.m. is a mini-ex rodeo sponsored by Valley Implement at 6:30 p.m.
The final day of the fair beings with an Elks’ club prepared breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The baby contest begins at 9 a.m. as does the Jackpot Team Roping Competition. At 10 a.m. is the Round Robin Competition. Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with Click-’N Time Cloggers, followed by Studio 220 at noon, Encore Dance at 1 p.m., Oakwood Performing Arts at 2 p.m., Nora Phillips at 3 p.m., and Brandon Broadhead at 4 p.m.