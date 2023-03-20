Support Local Journalism

Idaho drivers continue to see savings at the pump as economic fears drive down the cost of crude oil, but Franklin County drivers are still paying some of the highest gasoline prices in the state.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.62, which is five cents less than a week ago, seven cents less than a month ago, and 74 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.


