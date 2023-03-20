Idaho drivers continue to see savings at the pump as economic fears drive down the cost of crude oil, but Franklin County drivers are still paying some of the highest gasoline prices in the state.
On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.62, which is five cents less than a week ago, seven cents less than a month ago, and 74 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.
Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.44, which is three cents less than a week ago, seven cents less than a month ago, and 82 cents less than a year ago.
Of the eight Idaho cities regularly included in the AAA survey, Franklin had the highest average price on Monday at $3.84 per gallon. The lowest price among those cities was Lewiston at $3.33 per gallon.
“Normally, when fuel demand increases and supplies tighten up, the price of fill-ups trends higher. But with the cost of crude in serious turmoil right now, that hasn’t been the case this week,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said . “As long as the market is worried about the current banking climate and the possibility of a global recession, crude prices could continue to experience downward pressure that translates to lower pump prices, despite Spring Break travel.”
Idaho currently ranks 11th in the country for most expensive fuel behind California ($4.85), Hawaii ($4.82), Nevada ($4.27), Washington ($4.25), Arizona ($3.99), Oregon ($3.88), Utah ($3.81), Alaska ($3.77), Colorado ($3.77), and Illinois ($3.63). At $2.98 per gallon, today’s cheapest fuel can be found in Oklahoma.
“We continue to keep a close eye on Utah, where most of our state’s gasoline is refined,” Conde said. “While prices there have dropped lately, drivers in that state are still paying about 18 cents more than we are, which could be a sign of things to come in Idaho.”
