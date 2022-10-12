Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho.
Meanwhile, AAA’s regular survey of fuel prices indicates that Franklin County currently has the lowest gas prices in Idaho.
Today, Idaho’s average price for regular is $4.42 per gallon, which is the same as a week ago and six cents less than a month ago, according to AAA. Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.92, which is 12 cents more than a week ago and 20 cents more than a month ago.
The Gem State currently ranks 8th in the U.S. for most expensive fuel behind California ($6.33), Alaska ($5.54), Oregon ($5.53), Nevada ($5.44), Washington ($5.40), Hawaii ($5.21), and Arizona ($4.56).
Among the different cities in the Idaho survey, Franklin comes in the lowest this week at $4.06 per gallon, down from $4.22 a week earlier. The highest prices in the state are found in Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene, where the average is $4.63.
When several California refineries shut down for routine maintenance and fuel supplies were depleted along the West Coast, gas prices shot up, including in the Idaho Panhandle where drivers have shared the pain with neighboring Washington. But with more refineries coming back online, gas prices are now under pressure from other sources.
“The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their partners, known as OPEC+, recently agreed to cut crude oil production by another two million barrels per day, and fuel demand also increased substantially last week. Both could spell trouble for the price of future fill-ups,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Hopefully, chilly weather will motivate people to stay closer to home, with falling demand acting as a relief valve to keep pump prices in check.”
If the market sees indicators of weakening oil demand in the coming weeks, either due to continued COVID-19 lockdowns in China or fears of an economic recession, crude prices could ease, bringing fuel prices back down. But AAA warns that prices could be wobbly in the run-up to the holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.