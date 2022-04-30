Idaho officials have declared a drought emergency across a broad swath of the state that essentially includes all land south of the Salmon River.
Gary Spackman, director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, issued an emergency drought declaration on Friday for 34 counties in central and southern Idaho. The area included in the declaration comprises approximately 70% of the state.
The declaration area includes Franklin County, where the water situation is among the most dire in the state. As of last week, data from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated that nearly all of Franklin County is included among 6.8% percent of land in Idaho classified as being in "extreme drought" — the second worst out of five categories. Most of the declaration area is in the "severe drought" category, with a significant portion classified as being in "moderate drought."
The first three months of 2022 were the driest ever recorded in Franklin County over the course of 128 years of record keeping, with overall precipitation measured at 4.34 inches below normal for the period.
Under Idaho state law, the director of IDWR has the authority to issue an emergency drought declaration, subject to the approval of the governor. On Friday, Gov. Brad Little approved the declaration, making it effective immediately.
An emergency drought declaration provides a powerful tool for agricultural water users to cope with drought by allowing temporary water right changes for the remainder of the year. An emergency drought declaration may also help with eligibility requirements for federal drought assistance.
Upon approval of a drought emergency by Little and Spackman, IDWR is authorized to consider applications for temporary changes in the point of diversion, place of use, and purpose of use for valid, existing water rights and temporary exchanges of water rights, when it is determined that such changes can be accomplished without harming existing water rights.
Before Spackman issued the declaration, commissioners from 10 counties had already petitioned he and Little to issue an emergency drought declaration for their counties.
All Idaho counties south of the Salmon River are experiencing below-normal snowpack conditions and low water supply, officials said. Specifically, total cumulative snow water equivalent (SWE) levels in these basins as of April 1, 2022, ranged from 50 to 78 percent of median. The April-to-September streamflow forecasts for most locations south of the Salmon River are between 25 and 75 percent of median. As of April 1, water storage in most reservoirs serving the southern half of Idaho was between 20 to 65 percent of capacity, increasing the chances that many reservoirs will not fill.
If water users are interested in filing an application for a temporary change in water right, they should follow IDWR guidelines. For more information they can contact IDWR by phone at (208) 287-4800, or visit IDWR’s Drought Declarations webpage at https://idwr.idaho.gov/water-data/drought-declarations/