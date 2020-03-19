Franklin County Commissioners have implemented new guidelines to help reduce the transmission risk of the spread of infectious disease effective March 18, 2020.
"We the County Elected Officials would like to ask everyone to wash their hands and stay home if you have a cough, a fever or shortness of breath to help our County avoid the spread of COVID-19," states their notice.
From March 19-April 10, people with the following conditions shall not enter the courthouse or other county county offices if they fit the following criteria:
A. Visited China, Iran, South Korea, and European countries, or any other high-risk countries identified by the CDC in the previous 14 days.
B. Resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries within the previous 14 days.
C. Traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) has sustained widespread community transmission;
D. Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency;
E. Been diagnosed with or have had any contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or
F. A fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
If the aforementioned individuals, or anyone else has business with county officials, they are requested to call 208-852-1090 before going. Most business can be taken care of over the phone or through the internet. Otherwise an appointment will be set up.
"Our County employees will be glad to work with you to find procedures/ways to avoid a trip and to set an appointment to assist you. The Commissioners main concern is protecting the County employees and the Citizens of Franklin County from the spreading of COVID-19," states the notice.
This step also allows the county to better comply with CDC recommendations to limit the number of people in county offices at a time. To do this, much business can be conducted online:
• Residents can register their vehicles or renew driver's licenses online https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/. The 90-day extension applies to driver’s licenses and non-commercial registration. If one of these credentials expires between March 1 and May 31, 2020, patrons will have until June 30, 2020 to renew. Many of these can be renewed online.
• Taxes can be paid online by visiting the County website at franklincountyidaho.org.
Questions related to COVID-19 can be answered by the Southeastern Idaho Health Call Center at (208) 234-5875 which is available Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Another source of current information is the State of Idaho website for COVID 19: www.coronavirus.idaho.gov.
As always, persons experiencing an emergency are to call 911.