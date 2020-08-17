Over the last week, the state has created a Back to School framework for determining transmission risk of COVID-19. Franklin County, as well as the other counties in the Southeast Idaho Public Health District, are categoried in the minimal risk level, meaning there is no community transmission.
Over the last week, two new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Franklin County, bringing the total to 55 local cases. Of those, 8 of them are probable, meaning that the patients had symptoms or infection detected without a test. There have been seven cases identified locally in the month of August.
Of the 55 total cases identified in the county, 47 of them have been confirmed through testing; three are active.
In Cache County, the disease has begun to slow as well. As of Sunday, Aug. 9, a total of 1,974 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, which is 48 more than a week ago; 1,758 patients have recovered. Two people are hospitalized for it and there have been a total of five deaths due to the virus.