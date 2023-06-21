Naomi Wilde

 Photo courtesy of WiLDE FAMILY

Naomi Nelson Wilde, longtime resident of Franklin County, has just celebrated her 108th birthday on June 6. By some accounts she is the oldest living resident of Idaho.

Wilde currently lives in the Grace Assisted Living Center in Chubbuck, but most of her years have been spent in living on a farm in Mink Creek, raising a family of three boys, Ross, Van and Dean.


