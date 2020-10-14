Voting in the General Election in November will be much the same as any other year with a few precautions taken to comply with state recommendations due to COVID-19, such as social distancing at the polls where voters will be able to vote in person.
If voters prefer not to go to the polls or will be out of town on election day they may request an absentee ballot by going to the County Clerk’s Office, or idahovotes.gov, and requesting a ballot before Friday, October 23, 2020.
Those who have already received an absentee ballot requested it when they requested the primary ballot in May. If they wish to vote at the poll instead, they must bring the ballot with them and the staff will spoil the ballot so they can vote at the poll. The polls cannot accept the absentee ballots except to spoil them.
There is a Ballot Drop Box at the County Clerk’s Office for voters who chose not to mail it absentee ballots.
To be counted, absentee ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.