One precinct in Franklin County will be under close observation during the Nov. 8 election this year.
The Preston #4 polling place at the North Stake Center was chosen to pilot a new program called ElectionGuard, which hopes to bring more security and transparency to elections by directly involving the voter.
This is the only precinct in the entire United States chosen to provide feedback on the real-life application of the program. If the pilot is successful, it will be expanded to other states for more testing. Each state has its own election rules requiring ElectionGuard to be tailored to the specific needs of each state.
Voters who participate will mark their ballots as usual and feed them into the specially modified Verity scanner instead of the ballot box. The scanner will display a summary of their vote, and allow the voter to cast the ballot and make changes before casting, or run a BallotCheck.
A BallotCheck spoils the ballot and sets it aside so it is not counted. Poll workers will issue a new ballot for the voter to cast. BallotCheck allows voters to verify that ElectionGuard is working correctly and counting only valid votes.
After voting, the voter will receive a unique confirmation code which is used to access a website showing whether that vote was recorded without revealing or even accessing any information about the vote, such as voter information or who they voted for. All information pertaining to the vote is encrypted when the vote is submitted and cannot be viewed or modified.
they are encouraged to provide feedback about their experience. This will help the team in charge of ElectionGuard provide a better experience for voters in future versions of the software and address any issues or concerns that come up.
When it is time to tally the votes, the encryption is unlocked with encryption keys held by community members who were designated as Election Guardians. At least two Guardians are chosen and all must be present to unlock the encrypted votes for counting. No one person, including the county clerk, can unlock the election results. This ensures that there is never a time when one person has access to the votes without the presence of others.
Verifying that the number of votes counted matches the number of votes cast is an important part of ensuring election integrity. The ElectionGuard program allows independent groups or individuals to check those numbers, providing transparency and another layer of security to the election.
ElectionGuard was developed through a partnership between Hart InterCivic, Microsoft, InfernoRed, MITRE, Enhanced voting, and Center for Civic Design. Drew Maffei from Hart, Whitney Quesenbery from Civic Design and RC Carter from Microsoft were in Franklin County on Oct. 27 to install the software and provide training.
The software is open-source. You can learn more about ElectionGuard at http://EGvote.us
