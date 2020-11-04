During Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s (SIPH) Board of Health’s Oct. 29 meeting, the decision was made to increase COVID-19 risk levels to high in Bannock, Bingham and Caribou counties. Butte, Power and Franklin counties remained in the high-risk category. Oneida moved to the moderate risk category. Bear Lake will stay at the moderate risk level. No District 6 counties are currently in critical risk category, because to date, local hospital have been able to handle the demand on their services.
Changes in the risk levels was based on the active case rates, hospital capacity, percent positivity for testing, and the impact COVID is having on their communities. Per the plan, risk levels will be assessed again in two weeks by the board, which consists of county commissioners and representatives from each county. Franklin County’s representive is Commissioner Robert Swainston, who is also the county commissioner over the Franklin County Medical Center.
As of Monday, Nov. 2, there were 52 active cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, down significantly from a week ago. But the real impact the virus is having on Franklin County as a whole is at the FCMC, said Swainston. (As of Nov. 2, three people were hospitalized due to COVID-19.)
Two weeks ago, the hospital was at capacity, but not because there weren’t facilities to care for patients. It was because enough nurses had been exposed to the virus, and therefore under quarantine to prevent possible spread of the virus, that the hospital was short-staffed. To date there have been 16 health care workers contract the virus in Franklin County.
“They were short-handed, not overwhelmed with covid cases, just short-handed,” said Swainston. “If you have nursing staff home on quarantine, sick or not, there’s your impact right there,” said Swainston. “That’s Franklin, Bear Lake, Caribou, Bannock, Bingham, Butte. It is all of us.”
“The higher the numbers we have in Franklin County, the higher the chance we have of a nurse being exposed. There’s a nurse shortage nationwide anyway,” said Swainston, “so the nurses that are there are putting in a lot of hours and getting burned out,” he said.
“The impact on the county is that maybe you get in a car wreck and need four nurses and you don’t have four nurses because they are home on quarantine. It is what it is,” said Swainston. “If someone comes in with Covid and it is all serious they ship them out,” to a facility with more ability to handle complications.
Which category of risk a county is in is based on numbers — on how many cases there are per 10,000 people. Ten active cases per 10,000 is low risk. Franklin County has a population of 14,000, so when there are 28 cases, the risk raises to moderate, then to high risk at 42 active cases.
The decision by the SIPH Board of Health to increase to the higher risk level for Bannock, Bingham and Caribou counties mimics the Governor’s Stage 3 Plan in that there is a limit to indoor gatherings of 50 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 25% of the occupant capacity. However, the Governor’s plan restricts operation of bars, restaurants and nightclubs to seating only, and nightclubs may only operate as a bar.
Additionally, all long-term care facilities must require that masks be worn on their premises.
According the SIPH Regional Response Plan counties (Bannock, Bingham, Caribou, Butte, Franklin & Power) under the high-risk category, should follow the follow additional guidelines, which are recommended but not mandated:
•Strongly recommend and advise face coverings when in public
•Limit gatherings to no more than 50 people
•Encourage vulnerable populations (elderly, individuals with underlying health conditions) to self-isolate
•Strongly encourage telework for those that are able
•Limiting travel/visitors to the region as well as travel within the State to areas with high rates of spread
•Congregate living facilities closed to visitors and extra precautions implemented for employees
•Businesses implement delivery/curb-side services as much as possible •Places of worship implement virtual services where possible
•Discontinue youth and adult sports/activities in which physical distancing is not possible
•Consider industry-specific measures/restrictions
•Schools should implement plans in response to these guidelines and those of Idaho Back to School Framework 2020
Bear Lake and Oneida counties, under the moderate-risk category, should follow the following guidelines, which are recommended but not mandated:
•Strongly recommend and advise the use of face coverings when in public
•Vulnerable populations (elderly, individuals with underlying health conditions) take extra precautions
•Telework where possible and feasible with business operations •Minimize non-essential travel •Congregate living facilities (long term care, nursing homes, correctional facilities, etc.) to implement strict health policies for staff and visitors to avoid potential outbreaks
•Schools should implement plans in response to these guidelines and those of the Idaho Back to School Framework 2020
To review SIPH’s Regional Response plan visit https://www.siphidaho.org/psa/2020/jul/COVID-19-Regional-Response-Plan-adopted-by-BOH-07232020.pdf.
“I support our Board’s decision to act, based upon data, to enact recommendations for measures intended to protect the health of their communities,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director. “No matter the risk category, we urge all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing physical distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing a mask when interacting with others outside your household, washing hands frequently, sanitizing commonly touched surfaces regularly, and isolating immediately if you begin showing symptoms of any virus.”
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visithttps://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho. SIPH has a COVID Hotline to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875