The Franklin County Republican Committee met on October 27, 2022 for the purpose of electing new leadership and appointing precinct committee members.
Going forward, Todd Thomas will serve as Chairman, Scott Workman 1st Vice Chairman, and Jayson Lower as 2nd Vice Chairman. Dr. Lance Bryce as Treasurer and Jenny Lund as Secretary.
New precinct committee representatives for the Franklin precinct, Preston 1st, and Dayton were approved for the remainder of the two year terms.
Franklin county has 18 voting precincts and with the appointments mentioned above, we now have 16 of those 18 precincts filled. We still need the Whitney and Mink Creek precincts to be represented. Anyone interested in serving may contact any of the leadership mentioned above for more information. Our goal is to have and maintain a full committee to better represent Franklin County in all legislation at the state level.
Other business conducted included the unanimous approval of four resolutions to be presented at the winter meetings of the Idaho State GOP party in January 2023. Chairman Thomas will carry and present these resolutions on: Voter ID, Crossover voting, Non-partisan elections in municipalities, and Sanctity of Life. If adopted by the State Central Committee, then the next step is presentation to the Idaho Legislature for consideration of approval in the form of a bill or legislative resolution.
We as a committee extend a big thank you hug to Shauna Geddes, outgoing chairman, as she moves onto other great work for our county!
