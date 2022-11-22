Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Franklin County Republican Committee met on October 27, 2022 for the purpose of electing new leadership and appointing precinct committee members.

Going forward, Todd Thomas will serve as Chairman, Scott Workman 1st Vice Chairman, and Jayson Lower as 2nd Vice Chairman. Dr. Lance Bryce as Treasurer and Jenny Lund as Secretary.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.