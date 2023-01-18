The first item on the agenda of the Jan. 9, Franklin County Commissioner meeting was the swearing in of newly elected officials. Ron Smellie (coroner), Dirk Bowles (commissioner district 3), Robert Swainston (commissioner district 2), Camille Larsen (clerk), Janet Kimpton (treasurer) and Chris Barton (assessor) were all sworn in by Judge Eric Hunn. All but Barton were incumbents already serving in the positions they were elected to.
After being sworn in the Franklin County Commissioners chose Robert Swainston to be the chairman and left their areas of responsibility the same. Bowles noted that “Boyd (Burbank) has done an admirable job. I am so glad of the relationship we have with all our elected officials.”
Sheriff Dave Fryar came before the commissioners to discuss holiday pay when it falls on the actual holiday but is different from the official paid holiday. The commissioners support the current policy of holiday pay only on the official day and made no changes.
Mayor Melvin Beutler of Dayton was on the agenda to discuss the wellhead protection area which is subject to Dayton City ordinances. One of his questions was about whether the city or the county enforces violations of the code and described a specific application. Further discussion determined that no enforcement was needed but the sheriff would serve notice of any violations when necessary.
Shawn Oliverson representing the City of Preston asked about updating the sign at the parking lot entrance between the Franklin County High School and the Ambulance building to reflect current businesses. The commissioners agreed it needs updating and will gather the information necessary to start the process.
Nick Coats requested approval to accept a bid for a new garbage truck in the amount of 378,887 which was approved.
The commissioners also approved the Forest Service Agreement presented by Lance Geddes and Troy Moser dealing with maintenance and improvements of roads that connect to forest service land. A discussion was also held concerning the current Road Department Policy concerning private roads and roads not maintained or open in the winter. In the end it was suggested by Commissioner Swainston that the area of concern in the policy be evaluated and if necessary, clarified.
The federal mileage rate was adopted by the county for 2023.
