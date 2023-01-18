Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The first item on the agenda of the Jan. 9, Franklin County Commissioner meeting was the swearing in of newly elected officials. Ron Smellie (coroner), Dirk Bowles (commissioner district 3), Robert Swainston (commissioner district 2), Camille Larsen (clerk), Janet Kimpton (treasurer) and Chris Barton (assessor) were all sworn in by Judge Eric Hunn. All but Barton were incumbents already serving in the positions they were elected to.

After being sworn in the Franklin County Commissioners chose Robert Swainston to be the chairman and left their areas of responsibility the same. Bowles noted that “Boyd (Burbank) has done an admirable job. I am so glad of the relationship we have with all our elected officials.”


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.