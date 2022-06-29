With 14 stakes in the Smithfield Utah Temple District, which include Franklin Idaho Stake, Preston Idaho North Stake and Preston Idaho South Stake, there were only one or two youth from each stake who participated in the youth choir that sang at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, June 18, in Smithfield.
The 20-voice youth choir under the direction of Robert Christensen practiced every Sunday for two months at the Richmond Utah Stake Center for the song that they sang at the groundbreaking, “High on the Mountain Top.”
Marissa Clawson, 18, daughter of Andy and Kristy Clawson of the Clifton 2nd Ward, in the Preston North Stake said that her Stake President received a letter from Elder Quentin L. Cook asking for suggestions of names for the youth in his stake along with a short biography on them to sing in a youth choir at the Smithfield Temple groundbreaking. Marissa’s name was submitted along with others in the stake.
A West Side 2022 graduate, Marissa, who sings alto and not very often sings publicly, received a phone call from Robert Christensen, the Temple Youth Choir Director.
“Brother Christensen asked me if I was interested in singing in the youth choir for the Smithfield Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony,” recalled Marissa. “I told him what an honor it is to be asked to be in the choir.”
She attended the weekly Sunday practices.
“I’d heard of the song we were to sing but I had to memorize it. I also practiced at home. My dad helped me as he plays the piano,” Marissa said.
Singing in the choir at the ceremony and then to watch the turning of the dirt by the two Apostles was memorable to Marissa.
“I thought it was like a feeling of a little disbelief that I’m here with two Apostles. It was just an honor for me to be there,” she shared.
Both of Marissa’s parents accompanied her to the ceremony.
“This was my first groundbreaking. It was fun to be right there to hear the General Authorities talk to us and for me to personally witness in person the groundbreaking,” shared her father, Andy Clawson.
Marissa’s mother, Kristy, mentioned that she is proud of her pioneer ancestry. Her great-great-grandmother, Martha Campkin’s story was written about in the book “As Sisters in Zion” along with two sister’s stories who helped Martha with her children.
Kristy Clawson added: “This event is one of the most exciting things that we’ve been able to participate in for quite a while. Then to be there with our daughter was so fun. There was excitement in the air, kind of a bubbly feeling. At first I didn’t know that there was one choir member from each stake and then to learn that Marissa was our representative was a memory that I will treasure forever. It’s going to be so wonderful to have a temple so close to us, only 35 minutes away.”
Haley Wangsgard, 16, daughter of Scott and Amelia Wangsgard of the Weston 1st Ward in the Preston South Stake, said that her Bishop announced in a Ward Council meeting that he received a letter from Elder Quentin L. Cook asking for suggestions of youth in his ward to sing in a youth choir at the Smithfield Temple groundbreaking. Haley’s name along with others were presented and sent in for consideration.
“I love to sing. I have been taking lessons all my life and more recently from a member of the Tabernacle Choir who lives in Weston,” said Haley, who sings Soprano. “My parents called me saying they received an e-mail from Brother Robert Christensen, the Youth Choir Director, that I had been accepted to sing in the choir and I didn’t even need to audition.”
A Junior at West Side High School and on the Drill Team in Dayton, Idaho, Haley related: “At the thought of singing at the temple groundbreaking was kind of nerve-wracking for me as I was worried what would happen if I forgot the words? But I personally practiced at home with my mom who plays the piano and who is my piano teacher plus with the help of my voice teacher, I was able to sing and do my best for the performance. I could feel the Spirit. It was cool to have the Spirit there.”
Her mother accompanied her to the temple groundbreaking.
Elina Priestley, 14, daughter of Bryon and Mindy Priestley of the Franklin 3rd Ward in the Franklin Stake, received a text from Christensen, the choir director, to let her know that she was chosen to sing at the groundbreaking.
“I was very honored and very excited for the call to sing at the temple groundbreaking ceremony. It was one of my goals to be able to share my talent and my voice with others,” Elina expressed.
Elina, who sings soprano, has taken voice lessons from her mom for a couple of years, has sung in recitals, performed at Franklin Idaho Days, at the Franklin County Fair, and sung the National Anthem at USU soccer games and gymnastics meets.
“I have sung the song in church that we were to sing at the groundbreaking and was familiar with it but I didn’t have it memorized. When I got home from the practices, I would practice more on the song to learn it,” Elina said.
Both of Elina’s parents accompanied her to the ceremony. Elina’s mother, Mindy Priestley commented: “Elina made a goal last November to share her voice by singing more. She sang in Stake Conference and then was asked to be in the choir for the Smithfield Temple groundbreaking ceremony. I believe because she set this personal goal to develop her talent, she was blessed to have these opportunities. The choir was made up of teens from surrounding stakes and they worked for a couple of months to create beautiful harmony! My favorite part was the end of the hymn where they sang slowly ‘…and save ourselves with all our dead.’”
Elina’s dad, Bryon Priestley added: “It was a blessing for me to be part of the fulfillment of many decades of work and service. It will stand as a testimony to Jesus Christ and His great work. It also aligns to the fulfillment and the prophecy of the standard of truth. What an honor and spiritual experience it was to be there.”
“While I was singing the song at the groundbreaking, I felt the Holy Ghost with the two Apostles there and to see everyone in the audience smiling,” Elina shared. “I’m excited to have a temple closer to us so that I will have more opportunity to go do baptisms there.”
After the dedicatory prayer and conclusion of the program, people were invited to take a shovel and “turn the dirt” as well as have their photo taken by the large photograph of the completed temple which the choir members also were able to participate.