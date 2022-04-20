Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in March, a new record low — and the rate is even lower in Franklin County.
The statewide rate reported last Friday by the Idaho Department of Labor was down from February’s rate of 2.8%. It’s the lowest mark since the series began in 1976, but is still a full percentage point higher than the 1.8% jobless rate reported in Franklin County last month.
Franklin was one of just four counties in Idaho to record unemployment rates below 2% for March. Madison County also came in at 1.8%, while Clearwater County was at 1.6% and Benewah County 1.3%.
Unemployment in the seven-county southeastern region of the state measured 2.5% last month, with all counties in the region except Franklin reporting rates above 2%. Bannock County, which includes Pocatello and a majority of the region’s population, came in at 2.6%.
Franklin County is somewhat unique in that a significant portion of its economy is tied to Cache County, Utah, which recorded a 1.6% unemployment rate for March — also a record low.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly a quarter of workers living in Franklin County were employed in the Cache County cities of Logan, North Logan, Smithfield, Lewiston or Richmond in 2019, with an unspecified additional number working in other parts of Cache County. Approximately 35% were employed in the cities of Preston, Franklin or Dayton, with many more working within Franklin County but outside the boundaries of those three municipalities.
Statewide, the number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 5,082 people (0.5%) to 932,278. Labor force participation increased by 0.2 percentage points between February and March to 62%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.
Total employment grew from February by 6,467 (0.7%) to 907,537 while total unemployment dropped by 1,385 (-5.3%) to 24,741.
According to Help Wanted Online, there were 59,894 online job postings in Idaho during March, or 2.4 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work.
Idaho’s nonfarm jobs matched seasonal expectations in March, with a slight decrease of 400 jobs to 812,500. Total nonfarm jobs in Idaho were 5.1% above the February 2020 pre-pandemic peak. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include natural resources (2.3%); other services (1.5%); financial activities (1%); private education services (0.8%); accommodation and food services (0.6%); professional and business services (0.4%); and health care and social services (0.3%).
Industries with the greatest job declines include retail trade (-1.2%); information (-1.2%); durable goods manufacturing (-1%); federal government (-0.8%); state government (-0.6%); wholesale trade (-0.6%); arts, entertainment and recreation (-0.6%); nondurable goods manufacturing (-0.3%); and transportation, warehouse and utilities (-0.3%).
Twin Falls experienced the fastest over-the-month nonfarm job gains among the state’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), increasing by 0.4%. Lewiston saw a nonfarm job increase of 0.3%, followed by Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls, which all saw an increase of 0.1% each. Pocatello was the only MSA to experience a decrease in March (-0.3%).
Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 1.2 percentage points from March 2021. The labor force was up 2.2%, an increase of 20,255 people.
The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 30.5% (-10,860) from March 2021, while the number of employed rose 3.6% (31,115).
Idaho’s nonfarm job total increased by 3.2% (25,400) over March 2021. Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job increases except for federal government (-2.2%) and private educational services (-1.5%).
All six of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains. Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello shared the largest increase at 4.1% each, followed closely by Idaho Falls at 4%, Twin Falls at 3.7%, Boise at 3.6% and Lewiston at 2.1%.
Nationally, unemployment decreased from 3.8% in February to 3.6% in March, with the number of unemployed down 312,934 to 5.9 million. The national unemployment rate was 0.1 percentage points above its pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 (0.3%) to 150.9 million and was 1% below pre-pandemic levels.