Franklin County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to make their voices heard, heavily favoring Republican candidates for federal, state and local offices in last week’s general election.
In congressional races, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, who won reelection with more than 60% of the statewide vote, received more than 83% of ballots cast in Franklin County. Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Simpson, who defeated Democratic challenger Wendy Norman with more than 63% of the Idaho vote, won over more than 90% of Franklin County voters.
The strong GOP support continued in the race for Idaho governor, where Brad Little won another term with more than 60% of the statewide vote and 63% of the Franklin County vote.
Independent candidate Ammon Bundy was much more popular locally than statewide, getting nearly 30% of the Franklin County vote but just 17% statewide.
Republicans also dominated the other state-level races: Scott Bedke for lieutenant governor (64% statewide, 87% Franklin County); Phil McGrane for secretary of state (72% statewide, 91% Franklin County); Brandon Woolf for state controller (69% statewide, 89% Franklin County); Julie Ellsworth for state treasurer (71% statewide, 92% Franklin County); Raul Labrador for attorney general (62% statewide, 89% Franklin County); and Debbie Critchfield for superintendent of public instruction (70% statewide, 90% Franklin County).
Local voters also helped Republicans retain three seats in the Idaho Legislature. Sen. Jim Guthrie defeated independent challenger Mike Saville with 76% of the district-wide vote and 87% of the Franklin County vote, while Rick Cheatum and Dan Garner ran unopposed for two seats in the state house of representatives.
Republicans ran unopposed in all open county races. Robert Swainston and R. Dirk Bowles will serve another term as Franklin County commissioners. Camille Larsen was chosen to continue as county clerk, Janet Kimpton as treasurer, and Ron Smellie as coroner.
The only new face at the county level is incoming county assessor Chris Barton, who narrowly bested current assessor Doug Wallis in the May primary earlier this year.
Two ballot questions were approved by voters statewide and in Franklin County. The first, a constitutional amendment expanding the power of the state legislature by allowing members to call themselves into special sessions, squeaked by with 52% of the statewide vote and 59% of the Franklin County vote. Previously, the power to call a special legislative session rested exclusively with the governor.
The second, an advisory question asking voters their opinion of tax cuts and education funding approved during a special session in September, found that 80% of statewide voters and 86% of Franklin County voters supported those moves.
