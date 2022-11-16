Support Local Journalism

Franklin County voters headed to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to make their voices heard, heavily favoring Republican candidates for federal, state and local offices in last week’s general election.

In congressional races, U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, who won reelection with more than 60% of the statewide vote, received more than 83% of ballots cast in Franklin County. Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Simpson, who defeated Democratic challenger Wendy Norman with more than 63% of the Idaho vote, won over more than 90% of Franklin County voters.


