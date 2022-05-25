By Jeff DeMoss Voters in Franklin County turned out in strong numbers for last week’s primary election, making their choices for both local and statewide offices across various political parties. Races at the county level included two seats on the Franklin County Commission. Robert Swainston is running unopposed for the District 2 seat and received 2,031 votes. The race for the District 3 seat opening was more crowded. Incumbent R. Dirk Bowles faced three Republican challengers in J.D. Drury, Tyler Fry and Tyler Olson. Bowles successfully defended his seat with nearly 41% of the vote, followed by Tyler Olson at 31%, Drury at just over 21% and Tyler Fry with just over 7%. Races for county clerk, treasurer and coroner went uncontested, but there was a fairly close race for county assessor, with challenger Chris Barton getting 54.3% of the vote to defeat incumbent Doug Wallis. In races at the state level, Franklin County voters chose similar to the statewide vote for the most part, backing incumbent U.S. Senator Mike Crapo and Congressman Mike Simpson with sizable majorities. Franklin County voters also voiced strong majority support for incumbent Gov. Brad Little, who fended off several challengers, but differed from the statewide vote in that only 42.4% of Franklin County voters chose Little, compared with 52.8% statewide. A few Republican challengers did significantly better in Franklin County than they did statewide. Ed Humphreys got just 11% of the statewide vote but more than 23% of the Franklin County vote, and Ashley Jackson got 6.3% of the Franklin County vote but only 1.1% statewide. Steven Bradshaw’s 4% in Franklin County was also better than the 1.9% he got statewide. Conversely, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, widely seen as the biggest threat to Little’s campaign, did not do as well locally. McGeachin received 32.3% of the statewide vote, but just 22.3% in Franklin County. In the three state legislative races on the Franklin County ballot, local voters went along with District 28 preferences in choosing Sen. Jim Guthrie, as well as favoring Richard Cheatum for state representative position “A”. However, while Franklin County voters went more than 52% for R. Scott Workman for District 28 position “B”, the district as a whole opted for Dan Garner.
