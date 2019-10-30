West Side produced the champions at the Southeast Idaho Youth Football League last weekend in the Idaho State University Holt Arena.
The team coached by Regie Anger, won the championship. Players are: Drake Sage, Pryce Anger, Michael Roberts, Cole Rouse, Tanner Henderson, Will Phillips, Dawson Reese, Jonathan Roley-Roberts, Jayden Coats, Micah Benavidez, Gage Smith, Jaden Fuller, Braydon Hansen, Emmett Hatch, Chet Ward, Ryan Talbot and Brytan Marble. Assisting Anger as coaches were Dustin Talbot, Rand Roberts, Curt Fuller, Brandon Smith, Riley Smith and Tanner Smith.
“I’ve coached a lot of teams over the years, and I don’t ever think I’ve coached a team that meshed as well as this team did. Most teams have these cliques; I’ve never seen a team that treated each other so good, and were so fair with each other no matter what role they had on the team. They are a very fun team to coach,” said Anger.
In addition, “they are smart and fast, and they play hard,” he said. Statistically, the boys were outweighed by an average of 24 pounds a player against the Snake River team they beat for the championship, said Anger, and as they are a combined team of fifth and sixth grade players, they are younger, too.
The game had gone scoreless until the last six seconds of the game. “We caused a fumble and three plays later we won it 6-0,” he said.
Also placing second at the tournament were two teams from Preston. Coach Casey Judd’s seventh grade team took second place in their category. Players are: Ryley Orris, Luke Hodges, Tyler Harris, Freeman Sturges, Ethan Bassett, Eli Palmer, Elijah Allen, Caide Oxborrow, Cruz Harris, Trevyn Atkinson, Tegan Zollinger, Ryan Judd, Trayce Stone, Jaxon Merrill, Austin Beagley, Saager Keller, Carey Swainston, Coleman Thorson, Hunter Hansen, and Trevin Troumbley.
Coach Shane Selley’s sixth grade football team took second place. Team members are: Chase Anderson, Dextin Atkinson, Ty Atkinson, Burk Austin, Brock Barnard, Cash Bessinger, Draden Day, Levi Desain, Cole Eubanks, Rusty Golightly, Jarett Haslam, Janson Hollingsworth, Conner Iverson, Hayden Jorgensen, Landon Kelley, D’carreih-Jo Lumpkin, Conner Pearson, Johnathan Peterson, Tristan Peterson, Kyson Petterborg, Judd Selley, Dylan Shumway, Keegan Spackman, Jayden Thornton and Caysen Whiteley.
The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League has over 1,400 players for fifth through eighth graders. It consists of players from Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Grace, Inkom, Malad, Marsh Valley, McCammon, Pocatello, Rockland, Snake River and Soda Springs as well as the Franklin County area.
The program began in 1968 and is one of the largest youth programs in the northwest. It is a non-profit organization, funded through player registration fees and donations.