Alexis Beckstead, President of the Franklin Idaho Daughters of Utah Pioneers Company, welcomed the members at their annual Jubilee and Officer Training Seminar on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center.

After the thought and prayer by Kay Moser, Pledge of Allegiance led by Penny Wright, and song “The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” sung by the attendees led by Mary Ann Jepsen and accompanied by Carolyn Smart, deceased members were honored by Amy Bosworth and Kay Moser. Deceased members for 2021-2022 are Eileen Smith (Atalicoa), Barbara Bennett (Cedar Tree), Rowene Thomas (Lone Rock), Renee Carter (Sacajawea), and Alzina Mae Egbert (Sara Mar).

