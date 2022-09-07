...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Long duration heat with poor overnight recovery.
Afternoon high temperatures will reach 94 to 100 degrees each
day, with localized higher readings. Morning low temperatures
will only ease back into the 60s in many areas.
* WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, southern Wood River Valley,
Snake Plain, and southern highlands, including but not limited
to Hailey, Carey, Shoshone, Burley, Heyburn, Rupert, Craters
of the Moon, Arco Desert, St. Anthony, Rexburg, Rigby, Idaho
Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, American Falls, Chubbuck,
Pocatello, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, and Preston.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or recreate outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Drink plenty of fluids, wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing, take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments, and check up on relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left
unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs
and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
475 AND 476...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 411 Centennial
Mountains and Snake River Range/Targhee NF, Fire Weather Zone
413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle
Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and
Fire Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River
Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake
River.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...Humidity and wind at these thresholds can cause rapid
wildfire spread and long range spotting by embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Ellen Wright DUP members, Karen Lowe, Marion Shumway, Sharon Durrant, Linda Lund, and Debbie Chatterton, wearing pioneer attire with long skirts, bonnets, and shawls each held a large poster with photos as they read a part about the forming of their camp.
Courtesy Photo/Alexis Beckstead
Lone Rock DUP members, DUP Captain Julie Waldron at the mike, then left to right: Jeni Barnett, with long skirt, Cheryl Hilton, Staci Bosworth, and Amy Bosworth with bonnet and apron.
Alexis Beckstead, President of the Franklin Idaho Daughters of Utah Pioneers Company, welcomed the members at their annual Jubilee and Officer Training Seminar on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Preston South Stake Center.
After the thought and prayer by Kay Moser, Pledge of Allegiance led by Penny Wright, and song “The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” sung by the attendees led by Mary Ann Jepsen and accompanied by Carolyn Smart, deceased members were honored by Amy Bosworth and Kay Moser. Deceased members for 2021-2022 are Eileen Smith (Atalicoa), Barbara Bennett (Cedar Tree), Rowene Thomas (Lone Rock), Renee Carter (Sacajawea), and Alzina Mae Egbert (Sara Mar).
Special recognition was given by Alexis Beckstead to Carolyn Smart, DUP Board Member since 2008, and Kay Moser, DUP Secretary since 2009, for their years of service as DUP board members. They received a certificate for Outstanding Recognition, a DUP Service pin, and a box of candy.
Information from Pioneer Memories, 100 years of DUP in Franklin County was compiled and a Centennial Trivia was reviewed for the attendees to answer, such as “What two sisters served as DUP Presidents successively? What mother and daughter both served as DUP presidents? Who was the longest living DUP member? Who served on the company board the longest?”
Five camps were assigned to give a history of their DUP camp. Ellen Wright DUP members Karen Lowe, Marion Shumway, Sharon Durrant, Linda Lund, and Debbie Chatterton, wearing pioneer attire with long skirts, bonnets, and shawls each held a large poster with photos as they read a part about the forming of their camp. They sang a familiar children’s pioneer tune “Whenever I Think about Pioneers” with new words written by camp member Debbie Chatterton titled “Ellen Wright’s Girls” accompanied on the piano by DUP Captain Patsy Shipley.
Five members of the Lone Rock DUP in Weston wore long skirts, bonnets, and shawls and each read a part about the forming of their camp, about the Rock (discovered by John Muir), the school house, and the Grist Mill along with giving some personal experiences.
From Preston, the Atalicoa Camp DUP Captain Phyllis Johnson, read a brief history from their Camp’s DUP Journal of their camp formed in 1934.
Jean Malouf, DUP Captain read the history of their Cedar Creek Camp and how it got its name. Because one of the presiding officers in Clifton planted a cedar tree in his yard, they called their Camp Cedar Creek. Jean also recognized one of their life-time members, Afton Ralphs, 97 years old, who was present at the Jubilee.
Also in Preston, the LoPine Camp history was given by Penny Wright. She shared personal memories of the women in the Camp. “Our ancestors’ blood is running through us,” she said.
The Sacajawea Camp and Tessa Winn Camp who meet in Preston, along with Harold B. Lee in Clifton, Spring Creek of Cub River and Syringa in Mink Creek were assigned to bring fruits, veggies, cookies and cake for the refreshment table that was available in between the second half of the meeting, which was the Officer Training Seminar for Captains, Vice-Captains, Secretary, Treasurer, Registrar, Historian, Chaplain, Lesson Leader, Parliamentarian, and Music leaders. Several donated DUP artifacts were displayed during the Centennial such as the newspapers from the Franklin City Relic Hall.
“I think everybody who attended the Jubilee this year enjoyed getting together. The officer training classes and the Camp’s presentations were excellent,” outlined Alexis Beckstead.