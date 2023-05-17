Support Local Journalism

The absence of Erin Munson deleted the Idaho Days report for the Franklin Council Wed., May 10. Rumors were shared that there will be no Miss Idaho Days Pageant due to lack of participation this year, and the parade will begin at the city sheds and circle in the opposite direction of the traditional route. Next month’s meeting should have a full rundown of the June 24 activities.

Motions were made to approve the ordinance for the water revenue bond, and the loan resolution for the water system improvements. Both were passed. Public documentation required for the creation of the bond and the allowance for expenditures during the development of the city water improvements are necessary legalities for the work to progress.


