...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Ponding of water in low-lying areas and flooding of streams
and creeks caused by a combination of rain and melting snow
continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Franklin.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other
low-lying and flood-prone areas continues. Water is periodically
flooding over a few roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1055 AM MDT, emergency management reported localized minor
flooding continues in the advisory area.
- With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and
scattered showers and thunderstorms expected at times through
late week, localized flooding is expected to continue.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emmigrant Summit.
- For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is
dangerously cold.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in
Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so
safely.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages
out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as
well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1046 AM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs will continue in the coming days. Combined with
rain from scattered showers and thunderstorms at times and
continued melting snow, flooding is expected.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Birch Creek, Cherry Creek, Precipice Creek, Dry Creek,
Rattlesnake Creek, Mill Creek, Henderson Creek, Malad River,
Devil Creek, Weston Creek, Little Malad River, Third Creek
and Campbell Creek.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Malad.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Franklin declares flood emergency to expedite bridge repair
The absence of Erin Munson deleted the Idaho Days report for the Franklin Council Wed., May 10. Rumors were shared that there will be no Miss Idaho Days Pageant due to lack of participation this year, and the parade will begin at the city sheds and circle in the opposite direction of the traditional route. Next month’s meeting should have a full rundown of the June 24 activities.
Motions were made to approve the ordinance for the water revenue bond, and the loan resolution for the water system improvements. Both were passed. Public documentation required for the creation of the bond and the allowance for expenditures during the development of the city water improvements are necessary legalities for the work to progress.
Mayor Packer read an official emergency flooding declaration for Franklin City. The Parkinson Bridge is still under construction, but overflowed recently and caused the temporary closing of Parkinson Road. The declaration allows the city to be eligible for emergency aid and opens up city funds so repairs can be made without waiting for bids. Packer also said it will speed up construction to priority status on the bridge itself.
Following a lengthy discussion, the city has decided to allow Sunrise Engineering to move forward outlining the city’s planning and zoning ordinances. Mayor Packer took responsibility to discuss an agreement with them to rewrite the schedule for review at the next council meeting. The council took a contract off the table, and agreed to pay for itemized services as needed. The search continues for a qualified city planner to review applications on a part-time basis, relieving the city clerk of that responsibility.
Mayor Packer will take action in the next few days to find a dog catcher for the city. Once that assignment is filled, a discussion will continue with Mark Dietrich’s input to set new rules and chipping requirements for dogs.
