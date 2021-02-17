A lengthy discussion topped the agenda for the Franklin City Council Wed., Feb. 10, at the request for a business license by Dallas Lowe representing Lowes Produce.
Lowe has been selling produce on Jared Jensen’s Highway 91 Outdoor Market for about 18 months and has had challenges with weather, inventory, and management. Currently, he and his wife are looking for permanent housing to settle in Franklin, and are hoping to sell produce year round. He has checked into the requirements from the health department, including taking the test for a solicitation license, and is willing to comply. Concerns were expressed about he and his employee living in a trailer on the property, and the city is checking into the ordinances and codes in place.
The community has expressed frustration about the untidy appearance of the lot, and members of the council strongly suggested he clean it up as soon as possible. They also suggested he make arrangements for a permanent structure with a foundation, water and sewer hookups, including the necessary 15 foot frontage. Lowe is expected to report back on his progress for the next two council meetings.
John Packer was officially nominated to assume the role as Council President for another year.
Richard Kingsford approached the council about parceling his land into three quarter-acre lots on Maple Creek Road, across from Ronald Womack’s and next to Ben Barrett’s. The city will get back to him on the new regulations, and arrange a public hearing to allow for his Conditional Use Permit by Mar. 10.
A short discussion on changing the animal control fees followed. The city residents will be notified of any changes upcoming.
The council voted to turn the annual Easter Egg Hunt details over to the city staff to make plans for the event on April 3.