Franklin’s city council room was ablaze with accusations and rebuttals as opponents searched for ground zero on Wed., Oct. 12.
Tami Midzinski and Dan Dansie represented the Heritage Land Development, which is currently laying the infrastructure in Phase I of Legacy Village. Their initial request of the city was to get timely inspections on the construction to be able to move ahead with their development.
Councilman Mark Dietrich presented a picture to the group that indicated the infrastructure was not up to code and added what he felt was an insufficient list of 17 items for inspection on the road construction.
Midzinski cited a lack of communication with the city as requests for inspections as far back as July had been ignored. Mayor Packer defended Franklin’s actions by stating that lawyers for both parties had been corresponding, and a decision about progress on Phase I was still under scrutiny.
Further discrepancies were noted between the mayor’s original bond for $64,000 and the recent Heritage amount of $97,000.
As the smoke cleared, Dansie listed four requests: that the city accept the inspection conducted Thurs., Oct. 6 by Eric Dursteler, in which the current construction passed; that the inspection have a warrantee; that their bond be approved; and that building permits be sold for construction to move ahead.
Both parties agreed that open dialogue needs to resume on a consistent basis for understanding and clarification of goals. Mayor Packer ended the discussion by reiterating that until the lawyers settle the discrepancies, no further action could be taken by the council.
Alysa Ohling presented relevant statistics to the council noting that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Representing CAPSA, Ohling mentioned that Franklin (as part of Cache County) had 63 of the 8,000 calls last year, and 231 records of the 24,000 hours of service given to those in need. Her plea was to ask citizens to “stand for someone” and help anyone who might be involved in domestic violence by referring them to CAPSA services.
Ty Johnson, a concerned citizen from Legacy Ranch, highlighted his concern for plans for green space and more parking as the townhomes and new developments come in. He reminded the city of their commitment to create more parks in the area, and mentioned the cars parking on the roads as evidence of insufficient parking. Mayor Packer acknowledged the problems and thanked him for his concerns.
The council, with two in attendance in person, and two on the phone from home, accepted and passed a motion to have Justin Johnson construct steel columns and repair beams in the raw water tank, under the supervision of engineer Dave Noel.
The council voted to adopt the Joint Powers Agreement and Participation Ageement for iiiA insurance for the next three years. Additionally, a resolution to adopt the Idaho Standards for Public Works Construction was approved.
