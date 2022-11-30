Ninety-five minutes into a special Franklin City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, both parties could finally see a resolve to settle issues and move forward in an ongoing dispute between the city and the developer of a subdivision.
Attorney Dan Dansie and Vice President Aaron Robertson represented Heritage Land Development, currently developing Legacy Village, and came with a short list of actions to present to the council. Franklin engineer Dave Noel sat before the four-inch binder of rules from the Idaho Standard for Public Works Construction (ISPWC) and previewed the regulations involved.
Noel outlined the three parties involved with the development, including the owner/developer, the hired engineer and contractors, and finally the city, delineating the responsibilities and duties involved with each. He also targeted Dec. 7 as the date for the construction details packet to be into the city for review.
City Attorney Aaron Bergman laid out the major issues with the project, noting there was never a bond in place for Phase I, which is nearly done; the development agreement stipulation that connection fees should be paid up front; and that attorney fees and city engineer fees have not been paid.
Robertson expressed concern that better communications with the city would have avoided the involvement of legal counselors. The intent to pay the bond has existed since January, according to Robertson, and they are willing to post on what has not been completed, including a 10% warrantee on all work for a year. Heritage requested a clarification of invoices to avoid double payments, and expressed a desire to avoid a legal fight.
ISPWC does not specify the 10% warrantee according to Noel, and instead indicates the entire bond cover repairs. The contract and city code section 22 did not have agreement either, so amendments needed to be made to bring all requirements to the same standard.
In the end, concessions were made on both sides to be able to move forward with the project. Heritage pledged a $103,000 cash bond on phase one. In spite of Bergman’s caution to avoid rushing a decision, the council felt the need to put the bond mistakes of phase one behind them, and move ahead to have the bond requirement and regulations in place for further phase development.
A meeting was set for Dec. 5 with Robertson, Mayor Packer, city Clerk Tyona Atkinson, and council President Stuart Parkinson to provide payment receipts and resolve expenses from engineering firms.
No decision was made on the hookup fees for new home permits until further research can be obtained.
