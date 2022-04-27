The Franklin Company of Daughters of Utah Pioneers crafted a special quilt in celebration of the company’s centennial in 2022. A member of each camp made a quilt block, and board members Jeanette Christensen and Kay Moser did the finish work.
On Sept. 14, 1922, two stake Relief Society presidencies met at Nellie Porter Head’s home to discuss starting a chapter of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers in Franklin County and recruiting began.
On Friday, May 13, the Franklin Company will hold a convention at the South Stake Center to celebrate 100 years of DUP in the area with a new published book called “Pioneer Memories.” Company President Alexis Beckstead went through 100 years of company minutes to highlight the accomplishments of these devoted women who collected life stories, established 12 historic monuments, put on festivals, fundraisers and donated to help build the Salt Lake Pioneer Museum. Friendships flourished as they met monthly to honor their ancestors, finding inspiration in the process.
The book, filled with interesting pioneer stories and historic facts, will be sold at the convention and is now sold at Dr. Beckstead’s office for $20. Proceeds go to help the restoration of the Oneida Stake Academy, where the DUP would like to have their museum.
Another feature at the convention will be a beautiful centennial quilt. A member of each camp made a quilt block, and board members Jeanette Christensen and Kay Moser did the finish work. Also, a gorgeous wedding gown will be displayed, which belonged to Minnie Jane Fisher Ellsworth, daughter of famous William F. Fisher of Oxford, donated by descendant Jill Scott. The dress will be added to the Preston DUP Museum, which will be open June, July, and August, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
At the convention, a collection of historic pictures will be shown. For those who have worked on a history or their own life story, there will be a drawing for a prize. Awards will also be given for camps with the most new members and greatest attendance.
Jeanie Bowerbank of ISDUP in Salt Lake will be guest speaker. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. for officers and 11 a.m. for general members. Malad Valley Company is also invited.