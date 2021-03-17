At the March Franklin City Council meeting, Tyler Gessel, from 4F LLC Construction, was approved for a Conditional Use Permit on his plans to build three four-plexes between First and Second East, at about 350 South in Franklin. The company, which is out of Providence, Utah, is in compliance with all the city engineer’s regulations, and will plan to rent the apartments.
Lindy Bond, who resides on Lakeside Drive was also approved for a business license to open Studio 664, a hair salon in her home. Bond is employed elsewhere and would only be providing the services on a minimal basis.
Dallas Lowe of Lowes Produce reported to the council on the progress required last month towards getting his business license. Mayor Hawkes confirmed that the city can do nothing until the Health Department gives approval on the business. Lowe has improved the signs, the general appearance, and has been taking a course at Bridgerland in produce sales.
A motion was made to “cease and desist” sales until legalities have been met. However, the council agreed to extend another 30 days for Lowe to meet all Health Department requirements, comply with city living conditions, and work with Tami Midzinski to pass regulations on selling frozen food and food protection laws.
Plans are set for the city cleanup of green waste between April 23 and May 3. Dumpsters will be available by the shop, and Tyler Deitrich will haul away curbside debris. A detailed list of green waste material and instructions will be sent to citizens in the city’s April bills.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and CAPSA representative, Bryce Landcaster, reiterated all the trainings, therapies, and services available to citizens needing help or protection along those lines. He also expressed appreciation for the city’s support for their program as they have seen increases in all areas over the past year.