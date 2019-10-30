Franklin, Fairview fought for courthouse

In 1913, this land which had long been a part of huge Oneida County, became a more manageable area, christened Franklin County. Records indicate that there were some differing opinions among the populace as to where and when the courthouse would be located.
In the early spring of 1914 the editor of the Franklin County Citizen penned this bit of news. “We understand that there is a movement on foot by the Commercial club and other bodies, that in view of the fact that the new county has been put to considerable expense, that they are diametrically opposed to the building of a court house in any part of the county for the next four years.
“There are about 2,200 voters in the entire county and Preston has half of these. And we are still growing. “
Within a week or two, Fairview citizens expressed their feelings on the matter. “Getting Ready for County Seat. Franklin may not be in it if matters materialize as indicated — it is expected that Preston will move down there on wheels. . . It is time the Franklin County Citizen was getting its eyes open. It has forgotten that there is a thriving little town in the southern end of the county and is wide awake...we feel sure we will get it as our town is so centrally located in the extreme southern end of the county.” They went on to describe the efforts of their citizens to improve their city in terms of sidewalks, the railroad approaching, a water system in place.
Editor Roe’s response, “Well, I guess Fairview is in the race, and always has been, my kind reader, and now that we’re a village the race is turning into a dash, and a dash it is. If you doubt it, just watch us for a while.” Franklin likely had similar opinions.
The outcome of this tussle was as we have it today. However they did not have a courthouse built for many years. Instead the Greaves Building, on the north west corner of Main (State) and Oneida, was extended on both its western and northern sides in 1914, its windows squared rather than rounded as they had been. A second story was remodeled to offer office space for both businessmen and the newly formed Franklin County. This space served for the functions of a courthouse until the completion of the current structure now in use. This site is pictured in Images of America – Preston,a book on local history.
The need for a building to house all things connected with a courthouse and county business was being discussed as early as 1934. It would be an expensive venture for the citizens, and much consideration was given to the project. With the new year of 1938, District Judge J. L. Downing promoted the need for the courthouse with the leaders of the county. So it began: searching for architects, locating funds, many decisions to be made. Hyrum C. Pope, of Salt Lake City was the architect chosen with his plans for a structure in the Art Deco style. The federal WPA program would supply a portion of the money needed, the citizenry to match the amount. O. E. Millard Construction was chosen to begin the project. The aim was for a building that would last for years with granite walls and floors, beautiful woodwork throughout, conveniences of that period.
Our courthouse has lasted, and it is beautiful, but time has taken its toll on the then-up-to-date building, and major improvements are required to continue to use this edifice. Plumbing, electrical changes, and heating systems need to be updated, and the steps are crumbling. The list is long.
In November, 1939, “a five-band street parade and concert and flag raising opened a day of house-warming and dedicated of the new Franklin County court house. The American Legion conducted a beautiful flag-raising ceremony. State officials were present, Lieutenant Gov. Whitehead traced the development of Idaho and urged people to guard the freedom that was earned by our forefathers. The erection of the building is a milestone in the community.
Dist. Judge Jay Downing lauded its appearance. “I can truly say that there is no building in the Intermountain country more beautiful than the one you people in Franklin have.” There was a five-second silence in memory of Architect H. C. Pope who died after his plans were blueprinted.
More than 3,000, visited the rooms of the court house during the open house. The dedication services were broadcast in loud speakers throughout the building,” states the Citizen.
Randy Henrie, current County Building Inspector, has designed an addition to the courthouse that will attach to the rear of the building, blend with the design, but also provide ways to bring the building into the year 2020 in its improvements and features. Safety and meeting the requirements of American’s Disability Act is a major part of his plan. The utilities and the ability to function for modern use as well as doubling the size of the facility are of importance as well.
The building was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, 32 years ago. It was noted that ‘it was built for the people” and it has served our citizenry well. For years the problems have been ‘band-aided’ “so it could still function. This isn’t something new, our commissioners recognized the need several years ago. Band-aids only last so long. Our courthouse deserves better.