Following a lengthy discussion of options to reword the city’s Section 8 building standards, the council voted to set a $7,500 ceiling on Forsgren’s preliminary draft, bringing the requirements in line with ISPC code. In the Mar. 8 meeting, Craig Rasmussen represented the engineering firm and explained that they would use a separate task force to track the services. Mayor Packer additionally requested that street lighting, concrete manhole rings, and planter strips be added to the format under the new update. The old standards were dated 2000 and have needed to be reviewed and clarified, outlining specific directions for future city development.

Amy Manning, Executive Director for IIIA-Trust, walked the council members through the insurance benefits available to the city employees. She covered the trust’s assets and offerings, highlighting the company’s free tele-health services, and an upcoming mental health workshop in Preston. The annual report is scheduled every March.


