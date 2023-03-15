...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is imminent or occurring. Rain
and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or
flooding.
* WHERE...Portions of central Idaho, south central Idaho and
southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central
Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln
and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville,
Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power.
* WHEN...Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 239 PM MDT, Warm temperatures observed Tuesday afternoon.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert,
Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone,
McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American
Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
Franklin gives Forsgren permission to update building code
Following a lengthy discussion of options to reword the city’s Section 8 building standards, the council voted to set a $7,500 ceiling on Forsgren’s preliminary draft, bringing the requirements in line with ISPC code. In the Mar. 8 meeting, Craig Rasmussen represented the engineering firm and explained that they would use a separate task force to track the services. Mayor Packer additionally requested that street lighting, concrete manhole rings, and planter strips be added to the format under the new update. The old standards were dated 2000 and have needed to be reviewed and clarified, outlining specific directions for future city development.
Amy Manning, Executive Director for IIIA-Trust, walked the council members through the insurance benefits available to the city employees. She covered the trust’s assets and offerings, highlighting the company’s free tele-health services, and an upcoming mental health workshop in Preston. The annual report is scheduled every March.
Erin Munson had double duty as she reported on the city’s Easter celebration and looked forward to the Idaho Days activities. Saturday, April 8, Franklin City will hold a ‘Meet and Greet’ Easter open house for children. The Easter Bunny will be available in the City Hall to hand out goodie bags and pose for pictures. With the current snow pack in the park, this should present a dryer and more manageable solution to a muddy egg hunt.
Munson also reported that the theme for Idaho Days will be ‘Sweet Summertime’. She is well on her way to having concession stands sign up, and sports teams register. A new addition will be the selection of the ‘Citizen of the Year’ for Franklin — recognizing the good in our community!
A resolution was presented and approved to change the wording for the water and sewer connection fees, which must be paid as the building permits are purchased. Mayor Packer also reported that the city has signed an Endorsement Letter for a new Franklin County ambulance and ask for the council approval.
As part of his monthly report, Packer mentioned that he has applied for an Arbor Tree Grant, which allows Franklin to beautify the city with new trees.
The council encouraged the city to prepare 300 sandbags for distribution this spring, with an additional 200 empty bags on hand. The county sells them for $.26 a piece and they will be available soon. The water phrases are moving along close to schedule, and the Parkinson Bridge inspection will take place as soon as Cub River thaws.
