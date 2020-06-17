Franklin City Council fielded a heated discussion over ideas proposed by resident Erin Munson, regarding green waste disposal in the city. The council reviewed recommendations and surveys submitted by citizens, and a motion was made to leave the current green waste disposal as is.
The city sent out 300 surveys in the June billing requesting citizen feedback on five solutions to the controversy. Of the 58 surveys that were returned, 51 voted for no change, 10 requested that the city provide a dumpster, five wanted local farmers to assist, two ask for green bags to purchase, and one wanted a personal can. Munson argued that the survey had no deadline or instructions for return, was not correctly broken down for appropriate charges involved, and was not posted on the city’s facebook page.
Mayor Todd Hawks countered with research including costs involved, availability of dumpsters, farmers’ feed liability issues, and the fact that the number of responses was pretty typical, even for elections in the city. It was noted that the Franklin County landfill allows each address to deposit five tons of green waste for free.
Dale Haworth testified before the council that his stepson was hit on May 29 in the crosswalk at the light on US-91 and suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm, broken wrist, broken pelvic, head injuries, and road rash. He expressed the concern that there needs to be enforcement of the 35-mile-an-hour speed limit, as well as added stop lights, pedestrian signs, or some other solutions to the problem.
Council member John Packer agreed to check on blinking caution signs. It was also suggested to move the pedestrian crossing one block south to improve visibility of the crossing for motorists coming up the hill north of the city. The city agreed to improve safety by working with the state to resolve some of the issues.
Due to funding issues with the tax revenue down this summer due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the council discussed the up-coming renewal of the sheriff contract for an additional five hours a week of police presence in the city. Sheriff Fryar assured those in attendance that normal protection and surveillance would be assured with or without the contract. The council voted not to renew the contract when it expires this fall.
Doran Lambson reviewed the audit for Franklin City up to Sept. 30, 2019. He reported that there were no major issues or violations of laws in reviewing finances for the city. Lambson did point out that Franklin has no paid employee to cover financial reports, which allows independence in record keeping. Their company provided a separate individual to meet that requirement, so no problems were reported.
Stephanie Bonney was present to explain the sewer bond and collect signatures for the Department of Environmental Quality. The council voted to adopt the ordinance which adopts the waste water bond and pay of what is left on it. (See Legal notice on page 7.)
Deirdra Burgess, of 227 East 1 South, testified before the council of continuing harassment and threats she has endured for the last three years regarding a shared driveway with her neighbor — the only such arrangement in the city.
“Either the property owners are, or they are not responsible for the right-of-way in front of their property. It cannot be one way for one person and another for someone else,” she said. “The city has allowed our neighbor to use the right-of-way as they see fit and apparently, according to him, given him written permission to tear up our landscaping and put a cement slab in front of our property.”
The city lawyer pointed out that such issues should be resolved in court, but Burgess clarified that she is asking that the council clarify the city ordinances to specify exactly who is responsible for the right of way from the street to personal properties. Mayor Hawkes admitted the committee to review and update city ordinances has had to be on hold, and pledged to include her recommendations for consideration in the revisions.
At present, Franklin City has a right-of-way fronting every property in Franklin. The city codes dictates that the property owner is responsible for the upkeep of the right-of-way to the middle of the street. If the property owner refuses or is unable to take care of the right-of-way, then the city has the right to correct any issue and bill the property owner for the work they must do to fix that issue.
Burgess recommended the city amend the ordinance to clearly define who is responsible for the upkeep of a right-of-way, and add a clause that states that any changes by anyone other than the city or a utility must have the approval of the homeowner.