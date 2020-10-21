Extra precautions led Mayor Todd Hawkes to conduct the October City Council meeting on the phone for a conference call. All four councilmen called in to respond to approval of the previous month’s minutes and to vote to pay bills. City Clerk Tyona Atkinson and Tami Midzinski, City Administrator, were also on hand to record the meeting and answer questions.
Two resolutions took up the bulk of the discussion. The first proposed to raise the sewer bill by $1 beginning in November, and an additional $1 increase in January. With the increases in power and operating expenses, the extra is needed to stay on top of operations and upcoming loan deadlines. The public will be informed of the increase and the decision behind it in the November billings. The resolution passed.
The question was also posed regarding the basic charge of $4,000 for hookup fees in Franklin. The council may look at increasing those fees in the future.
The second resolution concerned the progress on the water project between the line from Crooked Creek and the reservoir across from Terry Hansen’s place on 4650 East. The diversion of the line will slow the water and allow silt and rocks to gather before the water travels down to the treatment plant.
The city is overdue in its construction schedule due to difficulties acquiring signatures for the easement, so the council voted to turn the project over to a judge for permission to allow it to go ahead. Although no personal property is needed for the right-of-way, three property owners whose signatures are needed will not respond to the city’s request. A couple of them have voiced complaints about the project. The resolution to go through the judge passed, although the project will be delayed now until spring.