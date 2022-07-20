Louis Mendoza, representing the Franklin Lions’ Club, came before the Franklin City Council Wed., July 13, to report on their Idaho Days food sales.
Traditionally they have operated the hamburger stand during the softball games, and provided a Dutch-oven chicken and potatoes dinner Saturday evening. This year they prepared to serve 500 people at the dinner based on previous sales, but only sold 200 meals. Their loss was significant.
Mendoza requested that the food wagons be shut down during the dinner hour to prevent similar losses in the future. The council committed to look into the food wagon contracts, possibly shutting them by 4 p.m. and reopening at 8 p.m. for next year.
The club reminded the city that they have contributed $7,000 to Franklin’s parks in the last three years, that their membership is growing, and that they are anxious to continue to help the city. They also offered to replace or upgrade the flaps on the hamburger stand, and encourage teams to use the park on a regular basis during the summer — including opening the hamburger stand during those games.
The council expressed appreciation for their support, and Mayor Packer pledged to work closely with them as plans go forward to also improve the grandstands with vinyl siding.
Chet Nelson had an agenda slot to hear the council’s decision on his proposed welding business. After a lengthy discussion in an attempt to balance the city’s residential codes and Nelson’s requests, it was determined he could operate out of his garage with a business license and a conditional use permit. To comply with regulations, Nelson is planning to park his cars in the new building on his property and move ahead with his work. The council requested there be no business signage on his property, and the drop-off and pick-up traffic remain minimal.
The city needs to meet requirements on the park to provide an ADA water fountain that is wheelchair accessible. The item was tabled until members have a chance to decide on where and how to achieve that request.
Also tabled was the permanent city sign addition. Mayor Packer wanted to wait until an enhanced drawing of the proposed sign is received. Until then, the banner over the front door will hold its post.