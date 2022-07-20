Support Local Journalism

Louis Mendoza, representing the Franklin Lions’ Club, came before the Franklin City Council Wed., July 13, to report on their Idaho Days food sales.

Traditionally they have operated the hamburger stand during the softball games, and provided a Dutch-oven chicken and potatoes dinner Saturday evening. This year they prepared to serve 500 people at the dinner based on previous sales, but only sold 200 meals. Their loss was significant.

