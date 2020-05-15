A number of concerns and resolutions were discussed at the Franklin City Council meeting Wed., May 13. Erin Munson approached the board with ordinance issues ranging from neighborhood dogs and gun fire, to inoperable vehicles. Mayor Hawkes said the dog issue had been addressed, and agreed that some of the complaints fall under city ordinances that are currently under review. He suggested that Munson call the sheriff for some of her concerns, and she responded that no help had come from that source. Hawkes pledged to check on that himself.
Munson asked for help to solve the green waste issues facing the city all summer and fall. She had several options for consideration: 1. Pay for a county dumpster at $60 a week for summer clippings and fall leaves to avoid burning. 2. Have green waste bags available for those who choose to use them. 3. Create a community compost site for green disposal. 4. Find farmers in the area willing to feed green waste to their animals. A questionnaire will be prepared by the city to be included in the June bills to survey the citizens’ preference for a solution.
A request was made by Munson to create a new shaded toddler playground in the park. She was asked to submit a written plan to the council complete with expenses involved and suggestions for funding.
A business license for gun smithing was awarded to Jake Bond, 664 S. Lakeside. He plans to turn a portion of his garage into a shop to expand his hobby.
The changes in the Summer Library in the Jail were presented by Patsy Shipley. The hours will be extended each Wednesday in June and July from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No activities will be organized in the park, no homemade treats will be offered, and there will be a limited number of children and adults allowed into the jail at any one time for books. Books will be sanitized as they are returned. Reading logs will still be available for weekly prizes, and suckers rewarded for a book added to the reading chain.
The mosquito abatement program is starting this week. The city farm will be planted in hay this summer.