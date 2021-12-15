The building on the corner of Main and State, across from La Tienda, and at the blinking light, has been sold and will welcome a new business.
The Franklin City Council approved a business license to Second Hansen Merchant, represented by Chase Hansen, to house and sell retail items acquired secondhand from top quality merchants. With his sister Chelsee Shulsen handling marketing, accompanied by Hansen’s wife and brothers, the family has moved out of two storage sheds and a garage to take over the structure from Gus and Flora Colin.
Money was made available from the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments and U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay bills on Phase I of the water project, which is currently under construction. The formality to sign the loans, invoices and request letters was a unanimous vote.
The final approval for 4F LLC, for the construction of 12 townhouses south of Franklin, was passed after a short discussion clarifying parking, storm drainage, and the sewer and water, which will be managed under the homeowners’ association.
Heritage Development had only a few minor stipends to meet with the city regulations. The vote on Phase II, including the multi-family dwellings, is postponed until conditions are met.
City Planner Tami Midzinski, has resigned from her four-and-a-half-year position with Franklin City.
“I wish nothing but the best for Franklin City,” she shared.
Approval to remove Midzinski and retiring Mayor Todd Hawkes from the bank accounts was given. Tyona Atkinson was approved for city credit cards, along with new Mayor John Packer beginning Jan. 13, 2022.
The Councilmen, staff and partners enjoyed a Christmas dinner following the meeting, which included a fond sendoff for retiring members Keith Porter, Joyce Bayles and Tauma Noel.