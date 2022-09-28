Due to inadequate public notice preceding the Aug. 10 council meeting, a special Franklin City Council meeting was called Wed., Sept. 21, to correct the error.
Two public notices are required to announce upcoming rate increases, and the August meeting regarding water rates was only published once, technically nullifying the vote passed by the council that evening.
Rectifying the error, the city set up a second meeting in September to again review the water hookup rates, the projected upgrades needed, and future increases. Dave Noel and Kevin Harris represented Forsgren Engineering out of Idaho Falls to cover the research and current construction prompting the increases.
Citizens Glen Kirkbride and his son-in-law Easton Dyer spoke before the council during the public hearing to oppose the increase. Kirkbride objected to the 300% increase pointing out the hardship it placed on young, new landowners. Dyer pointed out that he had asked for a hookup after purchasing a building plot six months previously, but had not acquired the building permit necessary to satisfy the city’s code.
The council mulled over the request to delay the resolution, but Noel pointed out that Shelley, Idaho, delayed their increase for two weeks, and developers took advantage by purchasing 300 hookups at the lower rate in the interim. City Attorney Aaron Bergman reminded the council that their decision to raise the hookup fees should not be based on the decision to give certain citizens an advantage or disadvantage. Dyer’s request to delay the resolution for him to get a building permit was denied.
The public hearing closed at 7:05 p.m. and Mayor Packer went ahead with the council meeting. A short discussion followed, and each member of the council voted in favor of increasing the water and sewer hookup fees to $15,000 and $12,000 respectively, as had been previously discussed.
