Mayor Todd Hawkes and Franklin City Councilmen pledged to organize a committee of volunteer citizens from Franklin to review and update many of the city’s ordinances at their first meeting on Jan. 8. Following complaints from several concerned citizens over perceived violations, the proposed group will clarify the regulations and policies for the future.
City Clerk Tyona Atkinson swore in the two new councilmen – Corey Richards and John Packer – and the council elected Packer as the president of the council. The board voted to keep the council meetings on the second Wednesday of each month, and they also made the decision to keep personal e-mails rather than pay for government e-mails