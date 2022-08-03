Franklin-yellowstone marker

According to Susan Hawkes, director of the Franklin Relic Hall, this arrow is the last known marker of hundreds that that once pointed visitors to the newly created Yellowstone Park. It was red and sat atop the once-yellow stone.

 Photo by NECIA P. SEAMONS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Perched upon a large stone once painted yellow at 277 Parkinson Road in Franklin, a long rusty arrow points north.

According to Susan Hawkes, director of the Franklin Relic Hall, that arrow is the last known marker of hundreds that that once pointed visitors to the newly created Yellowstone National Park.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you