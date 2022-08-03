According to Susan Hawkes, director of the Franklin Relic Hall, this arrow is the last known marker of hundreds that that once pointed visitors to the newly created Yellowstone Park. It was red and sat atop the once-yellow stone.
Perched upon a large stone once painted yellow at 277 Parkinson Road in Franklin, a long rusty arrow points north.
According to Susan Hawkes, director of the Franklin Relic Hall, that arrow is the last known marker of hundreds that that once pointed visitors to the newly created Yellowstone National Park.
The national park was created in 1872, before the residents of Franklin even knew they lived in Idaho.
The year before, the Ferdinand Hayden Scientific Expedition headed to the Yellowstone area. They were part of the third and final group of surveyors sent by President Ulysses S. Grant to gather information on this wonderfully wild region of the country. On June 15, 1871, they camped west of Little Mountain on “Grass Creek,” noting in their records how hot it was and that they had collected samples of Lymencas, Physa and Planorbis shells — just a small sampling of the kind of information Grant needed to create the 3,471 square-mile park.
With the stroke of his pen, new businesses sprang up to help Americans discover for themselves this new national treasure. The Abbott-Downing Company specialized in stagecoach travel in the park, providing more seats per coach and a much smoother ride for the passengers than the average stagecoach.
Standing just inside the Franklin Relic Hall’s front door is their #29 Observation Wagon. It was pulled by four horses and for $22.50 (a $673.43 value in 2022), took visitors on a five-to-six-day tour of the park’s “Grand Loop.” Passengers stayed in different campsites each night.
These coaches were used until 1916, when the park embraced a new mode of transportation: automobiles. Since 1909, automobile clubs had been clamoring for park entrance, as their members used their new vehicles to explore America. These early adventurers were key in getting some early highways established.
“The Lincoln Highway and the Yellowstone Trail were built essentially by volunteers,” states a display guide at the relic hall.
The Franklin Relic Hall’s 2022 display documents Franklin County’s place on the trail to Yellowstone, including photos of Samuel Parkinson standing with the marker in front of his home at 277 Parkinson Road and the scientific expedition camping west of Franklin, and will be available to the public for a few more days.
When automobiles replaced the horse-drawn coaches, #29 and the company’s others coaches were sold to anyone who wanted them; #29 was purchased by a ranch near the park. It was later purchased by Von Atkinson and Bertha C. Woodward, members of the Franklin Pioneer Association Board, for the relic hall in 1950. According to Hawkes, the coach is one of about eight that still exist.
These icons of the original road to Yellowstone make the Franklin Relic Hall’s display a rarity for history tourists. Hawkes is trying to get the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office to place the arrow marker on the Register of Historical Places. A petition to do so is part of the display. Hawkes hopes history fans will help her get the marker the recognition it deserves.
The Franklin Relic Hall is located at 113 East Main, Franklin, and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the summer months.