The Franklin Relic Hall and Museum officially closed for the summer season on Saturday, Sept. 5. Susan Hawkes, site coordinator, reported that attendance this year was down by half compared to other years. The museum will still be available for personal tours by appointment in advance through Halloween, or as long as the weather is good.
Hawkes said locals would be surprised at the number of tourists that stop in Franklin and ask her the top three questions: What’s fun to do in the area, where can they eat, and where can they stay?
“Franklin is a natural stopping point for tourists on their way to Yellowstone Park or Jackson Hole. If the county wanted to grow tourism, they definitely have the tourists to do it!” she said. The Museum will officially open again on Memorial Day, 2021.