If local readers of the 2021 “Come Follow Me” manual think they recognize locals within its pages, they are absolutely right. The manual is printed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).
Franklin artist Albin Veselka has an illustration on page 91 titled “Bishop Partridge Receives Consecration” in which he used a Franklin family as models. Steve and Julie Crosgrove, and children Emily, Ivy, Sean, James and Thomas, to help create the scene. Thomas is holding a 50-pound sack of food storage.
Veselka said the illustration editors called him in 2019 and suggested the piece. He rented costumes for the family, used one of Robert Hobbs’ cows, and had a photo shoot during the summer. He turned Jeremiah King and Sean Hokansan into Partridge using historical photos, and set the background using pictures of the Bishop’s Storehouse in Nauvoo.
Veselka is not new to the LDS art scene, having painted for the Temple Art Committee for temples around the world. Another of his illustrations was used in the 2020 manual entitled “The Jaredites Leaving Babel.”
His works have been on display in the Oneida Stake Academy building during Heritage Days, and he has taught at BYU-Idaho.