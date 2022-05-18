Legacy residents packed the Franklin City Hall Wed., May 11, to support changes in two neighborhood zonings.
Dave Fowles, representing the Legacy HOA members, presented well-researched evidence of lots #13 and #14 to prove that the A-2 multi-family zone should be changed to an A-1 single-family designation. Pointing to the multiple discrepancies between county, city, and mapping notations, Fowles also mentioned that with the original owner gone, the property is not in compliance with original stipulations.
The HOA has voted to restrict secondary water this year, and no maintenance (other than local volunteers) has occurred. The council admitted that discrepancies need to be addressed, but hesitated to adjust the change in zoning without legal consultation.
John Hulbert, current owner of the properties in question, stepped up to defend his holdings. He stated that he has no desire to develop those lots currently, but felt that it was against his rights to change the zoning without his permission. The issue was tabled until June for all parties to check legalities involved and to look into a Planning and Zoning Board for Franklin.
Ty Johnson also represented citizens from Legacy to request a three-way stop at the corner of Legacy Drive and Lakeside Drive. Concerns were expressed for the safety of children and homeowners on the corner. One sign already exists, but the city approved the addition of two more signs to slow traffic and aid public safety.
Tauma Noel voiced the frustrations and annoyance of many citizens as she requested the removal of Dallas Lowe’s produce stand at the Highway 91 Open Market owned by Jared Jensen. Noel said there is a three-year trail of broken promises and general disarray left by Lowe, and requested immediate action. Lowe was on the agenda to come before the council and renew his business license, but did not appear. The council voted to revoke his business license and move ahead with cleanup beginning Thurs., May 12, spearheaded by Mike Waddoups and supported by Jensen.
Karla Yoder came before the council with pictures and neighborhood evidence to support her request for a shed on her property to open a beauty salon. Unfortunately, the council pointed out several violations regarding home occupation and sales restrictions. State regulations also require concrete foundations for plumbing, and there was a question about a second water hookup, which the city does not allow. In all, Yoder was referred to Randy Henry to get answers to some of her questions, and the possibility of using her garage for the business was suggested. Her request will be reviewed again in June.
The adoption of Resolution 2022-5-11 approving a filing of Judicial Confirmation to allow for the loan and grant for water improvements was passed. Thursday, May 5, a public hearing was held with six citizens in attendance to thoroughly cover the water issues in Franklin. Dave Noel and Kevin Harris from Forsgren Engineering fielded questions for two hours clarifying water sources in use, sources available, and future acquisitions.
Two bids were submitted to the city to upgrade the Franklin City sign above the city hall. This action item was tabled for one more month to wait for one additional bid on the project.
J.D. Drury, candidate for Franklin County Commissioner, District 3, appeared before the council to present his running platform and solicit support in the upcoming elections.
Emily Chatterton and Stevie Emerson represented the new Franklin County Medical Office Building under construction in Preston. They noted the advantage of having all the area doctors and specialty services under one roof, and looked to the addition of more family practitioners and an OB/GYN. This vision of Allison Wadsworth was highlighted for donations, with the projected grand opening set for the third week of October this year.