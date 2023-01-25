Wednesday, Jan. 11, saw a welcome resolution between the Heritage Development and Franklin City at the regularly scheduled council meeting.
Aaron Robertson, spokesman for the development, and council members quickly found a solution to the connection fee dilemma and contract discrepancy. With help from Eric Dursteler, who clarified the original meaning for the discussion, two separate motions were presented and passed across the board.
Because Phase I moved ahead without clarification, the water and sewer connection fees will be paid prior to the city’s acceptance of the infrastructure completion. Phase II has already been filed with the county, so the additional fees due there will be accepted at the time of the bond. As the development continues with future phases, all fees will be due when the plat is filed with the county.
Aaron Bergman and Wayne Caldwell of Bearnson and Caldwell were approved as the attorneys for the city. Mayor Packer also reported that the letters of intent for the wastewater facility and the planning study grant had been drawn up and sent out.
Nick Sanchez appeared before the council to request that a boulder be removed from his home’s right of way. He presented pictures and a brief history of the rock’s placement, pointing out that his cement garbage pad is obstructed. The city refused to be responsible until it could determine exactly who owned the property where the rock sits. Dursteler volunteered to look up the property lines and advise Sanchez and the city about what action could be taken.
It was noted that officials would be in town on Jan. 23 to inspect Parkinson Bridge. An Idaho Days report was tabled until chairman Erin Munson could be in attendance.
In the midst of our mountains of snow, and a renewed hope of enough moisture for 2023, the transmission on the city plow truck has died, and repairs could cost between $6,000 and $10,000. Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.