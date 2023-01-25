Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Wednesday, Jan. 11, saw a welcome resolution between the Heritage Development and Franklin City at the regularly scheduled council meeting.

Aaron Robertson, spokesman for the development, and council members quickly found a solution to the connection fee dilemma and contract discrepancy. With help from Eric Dursteler, who clarified the original meaning for the discussion, two separate motions were presented and passed across the board.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.