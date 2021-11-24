The majority of the Franklin City Council meeting Wed., Nov. 10, concerned a water investigation conducted on Maple Creek Ranch and presented by Eric Dursteler, from Forsgren Associates in Logan, Utah.
The company combined two groundwater studies to produce a three-dimensional image of 310 acres in preparation for new development. Their suggestion to cover the next 50 homes in the area was to drill in the two targeted zones and gauge the water flow, helping to determine if a community system would be a better solution than individual wells for the area. Due to the close proximity of the city wells in the area, Dursteler fielded questions from the council regarding the effects of the project. The city will be kept current with future progress.
The election canvas results were approved and Mayor Hawkes congratulated the new mayor and councilmen.
Advertisement
A new business license was approved for Karla Yoder to work out of her home. Lashes by Karla will open on condition of her checking on a cosmetology license from Idaho.
Guy & Colleen Beazer have purchased the six Maple Creek Apartments from Dale and Rhoda Azevedo, turning the business license to their name.
Story continues below video
Franklin currently has 44 business licenses issued in the city, and the council approved them for 2022, allowing the paperwork to be completed before the new year.
Mayor Hawkes reported that there is no need for a moratorium to be set on any new housing development in the city. The engineers affirmed that there are adequate protective provisions in the Zoning Amendments to guard against the high density developments until the codes can be revised.
Two issues were presented by Keith Porter: storm drain concerns in Legacy and the pre-treatment screen that has yet to be installed. He was assured that the new development has adequately covered water runoff in their plans, and the Mayor said the pre-treatment building is set to go as soon as a contractor can be found.
The Christmas Party for the city officers and staff will be held following the December council meeting.