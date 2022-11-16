Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Two stone monuments mark the location of the first school house in Idaho at 38 E. Main in Franklin, and two factions came together at the council meeting on Nov. 9 to decide their fate.

Robert Hochkiss, the lawyer representing the Olsen family with Sherman Olsen and Deann Olsen Beckstead in attendance, briefly outlined the history of the markers – one being placed by the DUP in 1927, and the larger one being added in 2006 by the Franklin Pioneer Association.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.