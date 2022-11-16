Two stone monuments mark the location of the first school house in Idaho at 38 E. Main in Franklin, and two factions came together at the council meeting on Nov. 9 to decide their fate.
Robert Hochkiss, the lawyer representing the Olsen family with Sherman Olsen and Deann Olsen Beckstead in attendance, briefly outlined the history of the markers – one being placed by the DUP in 1927, and the larger one being added in 2006 by the Franklin Pioneer Association.
Hotchkiss contended that the larger one, although officially on the city easement, was directly blocking the family’s driveway accessing a garage located on the south end of the property. Although the road hasn’t been used in years, it also contains a newly-dug water line which ends at the easement.
The Olsen family requested that the DUP monument be removed to the Relic Hall, and that the larger marker be moved to the location Hochkiss found on the stone.
Susan Hawkes, representing the Idaho Historical Society, explained that the location mentioned on the DUP monument is the actual site of the school with location coordinates which reference the fort, not the marker.
She also pointed out the historical importance of the school, which was also used to house the wounded following the Bear River Massacre. Pictures of the markers are online nationwide, and historical sites increase the value of a property according to Hawkes. Her recommendation was to relocate the large stone to the west of the original one by 11 inches and requested that the Olsen family pay for the move.
Hochkiss agreed to the terms, offered to get an estimate for the move, and Hawkes said the Historical Society would take care of the arrangements. The city officials moved to approve the relocation on the easement.
The conclusion of the meeting found the council approving business licenses for 2023, and discussing details of the annual city workers Christmas dinner.
A special council meeting will convene Mon., Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. following a closed executive meeting.
