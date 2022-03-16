Twelve attentive citizens were updated on the progress of Franklin’s drinking water project on Wed., Mar. 9.
Preceding the regular city council meeting, the public hearing opened the dialogue between Krystal Denney, representing the Southeast Idaho Council of Government, and anyone interested in details of the progress. Denney outlined that 80% of the Phase One development has been completed, using $711,000.
Built in the late 1920s, the current holding tank needs a floor update and a polymer applied to the walls, to seal the leaks. Phase Two will involve the construction of a new 500,000 gallon tank by the filtration plant. Water lines are within 10 feet of being connected when the weather permits, and the extra pipe lying along Maple Creek Road will be moved for use in other projects.
Mayor Packer explained that Franklin currently has 350 water connections, but has the capacity for 523 connections as projections have indicated. The new tank will increase the holding capability to just under one million gallons of water. Current water sources are Flat Canyon, Lowe Springs, Crooked Canyon, and Dowdle Springs, plus two wells.
Phase Three involves the upgrade of the filtration system itself, whose current filters are outdated. New funding for that project will leave the city with $1.1 million deficit, of which a proposed increase in new hookup fees will help defer.
Following the public hearing, Denney offered three options to the officials for funding consideration: a bond election, a judicial confirmation, or no action at all. A short discussion followed, and the council voted to move ahead with the judicial confirmation, which can be handled more quickly, and should get approval following another public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on April 13.
Erin Munson presented a new plan to upgrade the playground equipment on the city park. The projection includes two separate areas – one for toddlers and one for older children, including protective sun covers. In addition to soliciting contributions from local businesses and individuals, Munson has looked into funds provided by other organizations.
Advantageously, Amanda Collins, also from SICOG, was present to explain available park grants awarded for $250,000 in upgrades to needy communities. Collins said the deadline for applications would be September, and Munson was more than willing to compile the information needed for her project.
The Easter activities planned for April 16 at 10 a.m. are also under Munson’s direction. Anyone interested in volunteering or helping financially for either project should contact Munson at 352-949-4370.
Tyler Olson was introduced as a candidate for County Commissioner. He offered his help to the city, and expressed his desire to help improve roads and growth concerns in the county.
The post office contract with a third party lease expires in 2023. The city had conducted an inspection of the building, and voted to take over the lease on the building. The land is already owned by the city.
The Fair Housing Proclamation (Title 8) was read and approved for April 22.
Approval was given to order a new Franklin sign for the city office building. Also, a recommendation was made for signs announcing city council meetings, and to repair the light in front of the building.
Curbside spring cleanup for green waste only will take place during April 18 to May 2. Other large garbage can still be placed in the dumpster by the park sheds.
The council closed the regular meeting to conclude with an executive session on personnel.