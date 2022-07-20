Editor’s Note: A detailed account of the Franklin Stake Trek in commemoration of Pioneer Day.
Franklin Stake Trek Masters, Troy and Jennifer Larson, agreed that the 2022 Franklin Stake Trek was a real ‘pioneering’ experience.
This year the Franklin Stake Presidency asked the Larsons’ Trek Committee to plan to have Trek at Hull Valley to make use of the property that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had recently acquired.
Hull Valley is 357 acres surrounded by National Forest land located fourteen miles up at the top of Cub River Canyon on the Cub River Recreation Area road past Franklin, Idaho, with meadows and streams surrounded by Pine and Aspen trees.
The past Franklin Stake Treks in 2012 and 2016 had both been held at Deseret Land and Livestock near Evanston, Wyoming. “We began planning how to do things since we wouldn’t have the benefit of established trails, rules, and, especially handcarts,” said Troy. “We were grateful when a call was made to the Sixth Crossing Handcart Site and found that they had 35 extra handcarts that we could use if we came for them. Generous volunteers from the Stake took trucks and trailers to haul these handcarts back to Preston.”
The Sixth Crossing Handcart Site is where the Willie Handcart Company of over 400 Latter-day Saint emigrants from the British Isles received provisions from the First Rescue wagons on October 21, 1856. At this location, the Saints had crossed the frigid Sweetwater River for the sixth time and where there is now a visitors’ center.
Today, in celebration of Pioneer Day on July 24th, to remember the faith of their handcart pioneer ancestors, Latter-day Saints participate in trek reenactments during the summer months.
Since the Franklin Stake Committee were trying to plan the Trek during the winter months, they had a hard time visualizing what the trails would be like and how long each trail would take. “We decided to separate into three companies (blue-green-yellow) and have them rotate each day on a different trail,“ said Troy.
Jennifer Larson added: “The wonderful thing about Hull Valley was that it is a base camp to work from. We knew the food committee would have a much easier time feeding everyone from the nice kitchen facilities and that we would have more time for activities since we didn’t have to break camp and set up camp each day.”
Leo Robertson, Franklin Stake High Councilman, and his wife, Alecia, were Trek Master’s Assistants. “The Trek went really well,” said Leo. “I felt having the Trek at Hull Valley was just as challenging as it is in Wyoming because a lot of the elevation changes quicker here.”
Once the different committees were formed (Registration-Youth-Transportation-Food-Activities-Medical-Music-Safety-Family History-Clothing-Journals-Dance-Photography) they had another new experience that a member of their youth committee, JJ Higley, who had been on a trek with another stake suggested, which was to “Let the families meet each other and get acquainted the month before Trek. This gave some added responsibilities to our Ma’s and Pa’s and a need for some stake-led activities to help them get to know each other, but we got a lot of positive feedback on this decision later on,” recalled Troy.
The 210 youth, ages 14-18, and 100 adults met at the Franklin Stake Center on Wednesday, June 1, to load buses. Those waiting for buses to shuttle them from the Stake Center to Hull Valley visited the Franklin Relic Hall as well as had games and activities in the Franklin City Park to keep them busy. Then they loaded buses that took them to Albert Moser Campground. In a family with six boys and girls assigned to each handcart, the youth hiked the three miles pushing and pulling the donated wooden handcarts with their belongings in it to the base camp at Hull Valley where they set up their tents and bedding.
The Activities Committee planned a Pioneer Village for the first day after trekkers arrived at Hull Valley and set up their tents. Many people in the stake volunteered to help with these games and the booths in the Pioneer Village to provide opportunities for the youth to learn skills such as walking on stilts, roping, hatchet throwing, candle making, 2-man cross-cut saws, tug-of-war games, fire-building, making cornbread, butter churning, whittling, knot-tying, rag curls, stick pulls, corn dodgers, and bull whip cracking. They went on a hike each day pulling and pushing their handcarts, one of which was the Women’s Pull.
All of the meals were cooked in the Lodge by the Trek Committee and served to the youth and leaders outside. They ate breakfast burritos, muffins, and juice. Sandwiches were taken for lunch that they carried in their bucket to eat while hiking, and back at camp for dinner they had chicken, roast beef, Dutch Oven Potatoes, cornbread, and drinks. They started the day and ended the day with a devotional with speakers from the Stake Young Men’s and Young Women’s Presidency about the Trek.
The first evening after dinner, there was a square dance that many participated in.
Each night families were given time to talk about the day and share experiences before going to bed. Every morning started with bagpipes played by Nathan Serr to help everyone rise and shine. A hearty breakfast and a devotional started the day right for trekking. The Activities Committee also provided stories and vignettes for the devotionals and along each trail to help the youth and adults understand the stories of the Willie and Martin Handcart Companies and their rescuers. The trails were challenging and the companies returned at different times, but after a few minutes rest, the youth were ready to play games again and the Activities Committee had some ready for them—the Gaga Ball pit was well used!
On the last night after dinner, there was an evening of music, dance, and a fireside. Valley View Spanish Branch President Dal Sellers was the special speaker. He spoke about the Second Rescue.
President Sellers related that the First Rescue came in 1856 with the wagons loaded with food, clothing and other provisions, sent by Brigham Young. President Sellers and his wife, Kathy, were part of the Riverton Wyoming Stake when they were doing the “Second Rescue” project — doing temple work for many of the Willie Company who died without their temple work ever being done. He shared some spiritual experiences they had doing that sacred project. “The Second Rescue as explained by President Gordon B. Hinckley, in 1999, then First Counselor in the First Presidency, to do the temple work until it is completed for all of those pioneers who died on the Willie and Martin handcart trek in 1856,” said President Sellers. “The Trek always comes with a special spirit for us to connect with our ancestors, to walk where they walked.”
President Darin Dransfield followed with remarks also about the rescues. He encouraged the youth to personally be worthy of the blessings that come with being a youth in these latter-days.
The next morning after breakfast and the devotional, the companies rotated to different trails and after returning and resting a while, the men and women were separated for talks by Franklin Stake 2nd Counselor in the Stake Presidency, Trent Alder and his wife, Stacy, after which the men lined up on either side of a steep trail for the Women’s Pull. They watched silently as the young women and adults helped each other get over a narrow bridge and up a steep trail. The
Pony Express then came with letters from home for the youth and each family went to a private campground or fire to read their letters, have S’mores, and shared their testimony.
On the last day, the same schedule was followed except that they rose an hour earlier to take down their tents and bagged equipment to be loaded onto the trailers. After the day’s trekking, everyone was eager to get home to showers, beds, and modern conveniences. “It was a wonderful experience with everyone working together and making sacrifices to help the youth appreciate their pioneer ancestors and the gospel in their lives today,” acknowledged both Troy and Jennifer Larson.
The Franklin Stake Trek Committee would like to thank EVERYONE who helped make this 2022 Trek a success!! They returned home on Saturday, June 4.