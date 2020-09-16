During the Sept. 9, Franklin City Council meeting the council agreed with Councilman Keith Porter to present the mosquito abatement issue to the public for review. Porter suggested adding a comparison of pros and cons of the issue to the October bills in the city to educate citizens on both sides of the controversy.
The October council meeting on Oct. 14 will include members of the Franklin County Abatement Board to discuss the measures they take to prevent West Nile Virus. Following further discussion, decisions for next summer will be made.
Daniel and Jamie Johnson Trucking, applied for a business license. Daniel has been driving for Sharp Transportation, Inc., for 20 years, but has recently been given the opportunity to lease his truck to own. The license was approved. The Johnsons are also planning to build a double garage onto their home, and have requested a variance to allow the structure to extend to within 10 feet of the side property line. City ordinance allows to within 15 feet, so neighbors will be notified, the request will be posted in the paper, and a public hearing will be held Friday, Sept. 25, at 4:30 p.m., to receive approval.
Halloween observance was the last item of discussion. The three local wards The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have not requested the traditional Trunk or Treat this year, but the city would still like to treat the community. On Friday, Oct., 30, donuts and hot chocolate will be freely distributed in front of the City Hall from 2 — 5 p.m. Young costumed participants are encouraged to go door to door on Halloween night, Oct. 31, and greet neighbors on their porches or driveways to fill their bags with the treasured goodies!