Facing online concerns of security breaches, digital storage, and service call bills, the city council voted to upgrade their itech services with AllTech. Jeff Young, company representative, presented members with a new plan for service, which will offer the city e-mail filtering, storage online, WIFI surveillance, and even security training for those employees using the city computers. Mayor Hawkes said currently the city has averaged about $230 per month on pay-as-you-go repairs and service. The new system will cost the city a flat fee of $500 per month, but should give more comprehensive coverage and spread out the costs evenly.
Ben Argyle applied for a business license to run Dark Attractions on the old Bradford House and Mill property west of Franklin. This year’s activities will take place Sept. 7 through Oct. 31 with a new corn maze, air-operated caskets and ghosts, fire-breathing pumpkins, and an air canon to highlight a few attractions. Customers will be escorted through the event for crowd control and to help with any other issues.
Franklin‘s annual Easter Egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m. but whether it will be held or not is dependent on whether the situation is safe for public gathering in regards to the corona virus. Volunteers are encouraged to contact the city offices to help make plans.
The Franklin County Fire District reported that only three applications have been turned in for the new volunteer fire department in Franklin. Six qualified volunteers must be accepted before construction can begin on the project.