Franklin water test results clean

Water test results just came back clean to Franklin City, but the city officials can not lift the boil order that was put in place on Sunday July, 28, said city administrator Tami Midzinski.
The city must wait for the Department of Environmental Quality to lift the boil order, said Mayor Todd Hawkes. "We did that as a precaution," he said. Although the spring that was suspect was removed from the system, officials were not sure whether any contaminated water had traveled through the system. So, they disinfected the transmission lines throughout the town with a little more chlorine.
"Hopefully by tomorrow morning the process will be complete, and DEQ will have the paperwork done to lift the order," he said.